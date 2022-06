State police at Lehighton reported on the following crashes investigated by troopers. • A motorcycle crash was reported at 12:44 p.m. on June 19 along Kunkletown Road in Eldred Township, Monroe County. Troopers said Joseph L. Skabla, 57, of Albrightsville, was driving a 2016 Harley-Davidson Road King bike westbound and approaching the intersection with Country View Lane, when he suffered a possible diabetic episode which caused him to lose control of the bike. The bike went onto the berm and came to rest against an embankment.

