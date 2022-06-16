“We’re going to hang on to hope:” Awaken Ministries holds Summer Wells prayer vigil

Hope. That is what Joseph Broadwater, Pastor of Awaken Ministries, said he wants the community to focus on when it comes to Summer Wells’ disappearance.

Wells, who was five years old at the time, disappeared from her Beech Creek home on June 15, 2021 and has been missing ever since.

Wells’ parents called 911 and reported her missing at around 6:30 p.m. that day, so Awaken Ministry’s prayer vigil began at 6 p.m. and was ongoing at the exact one year mark of her disappearance.

The event was held at Warrior’s Path State Park in Kingsport, which is where Wells, her mother Candus Bly and a family friend went swimming just hours before she disappeared from her home.

The evening included music, multiple prayers, a message from Broadwater and a candlelight vigil.

“We want to keep the honor of Summer alive, and we want to hang on to hope,” Broadwater said. “Hope is the biggest thing we have in this situation. The enemy wants to distract us, discourage us and hold us back from hope. When we can keep hope alive, the enemy loses.”

He encouraged the gathered crowd to seek their hope in God.

“This is why we keep holding these prayer vigils– to keep proclaiming, ‘with Jesus behind the scenes, great things can be done.’ We want to keep hope alive.”

He said the idea for the event came when Awaken member Timmy Etherton prayed about Wells’ disappearance and tried to think of something he could do to help Summer.

“He prayed and said, ‘What can we do? What can we do?’” Broadwater said. “None of us are experienced trackers. We’re not able to get out there and search, so we did the one thing we knew how to do. When we have no hope in ourselves, we have hope in what God can do. When we can’t do anything else, we can pray.”

He added, “But prayer should never be our last resort. We shouldn’t get to the point where we say ‘well, all we can do is pray.’ I think God wants to answer our prayers from the very get go. He wants to move from the very get go.”

Though the event specifically highlighted Wells’ disappearance, event leaders also brought photos of other children around the country who are currently missing and spoke a prayer over each one.

“Though this event is centered around Summer, it is not just about her,” Broadwater said. “It is about any child who no longer has a voice. We want to keep showing images of them, talking about them and representing them because you never know who you’re going to come across. The move of God can take place and these children be brought back home.”