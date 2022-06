An aerial survey has identified more than 5,000 feral horses on the Wind River Reservation, a legislative committee heard this month. “There’s a lot of horses,” U.S. Fish and Wildlife biologist Pan Hnilicka said. “And this is just a minimum count – this is not an actual, because there’s a number of horses that are missed when you do these surveys. …

