As close as we are now to the June 21st Primary Election’s Runoffs, we need to work to get our registered voters out. According to the Alabama Secretary of State’s office, using information submitted by Crenshaw County’s Probate Judge, William Tate, only 30.16% [3,134] of the 10,390 registered voters in Crenshaw County voted in the Primary Election. That means 7,256 registered voters did not cast their ballots on some very important races for positions that can affect Crenshaw Countians locally, and statewide.

CRENSHAW COUNTY, AL ・ 14 HOURS AGO