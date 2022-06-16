ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

ARDOT: At least 1 dead in U-Haul crash on I-40 EB in North Little Rock

By Miriam Battles
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NQ9s8_0gCqPYeY00

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – At least one person is dead after a U-Haul crashed on Interstate 40 in North Little Rock, according to officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Officials said that the U-Haul driver hit a support beam on Interstate 440. ARDOT officials said the right lane and shoulder going eastbound are blocked due to the incident.

According to officials with the Arkansas State Police, two people involved in the crash were taken out of a burning vehicle.

ASP officials said that the other person was taken to a local hospital. Authorities say the person is in serious medical condition.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLO

Little Rock police say person killed in gunfire

One person was killed in a shooting in the 1300 block of South Jefferson Street early Sunday, according to a Little Rock Police Department alert. Officers responded to a shot spotter activation at 2:41 a.m. and found one male victim dead, the alert said. As of Sunday night, the name...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Arkansas Accidents
North Little Rock, AR
Sports
North Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
State
Arkansas State
City
North Little Rock, AR
THV11

One dead after early morning shooting in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead on South Jefferson Street early Sunday morning. Officers responded to the scene after Shot Spotter activation around 2:41 a.m. Once on the scene, police found the man who was pronounced...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Two dead after traffic collision near Kanis Road; LRPD investigating

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Accident reconstruction officers with the Little Rock Police Department are investigating a Friday night traffic collision that left two people dead. According to preliminary information obtained by police, both a Mercedes-Benz and a Dodge Avenger were traveling westbound on 12th Street around 9:15 p.m. when the driver of the Mercedes lost control and struck the Dodge resulting in both leaving the roadway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U Haul#Traffic Accident#Ardot#The U Haul#The Arkansas State Police#Asp#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
travelnowsmart.com

The Nearest Airport to Hot Springs, Arkansas

If you are planning a trip to Hot Springs, Arkansas, you can fly into the Memorial Field Airport. This airport is located just three miles outside the city, in Garland County. The airport serves both Hot Springs and the nearby Hot Springs National Park. Regardless of which one you choose, you’ll be in a great location for your getaway. Getting to Hot Springs is easy when you know where to go!
HOT SPRINGS, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy