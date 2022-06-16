APS tips to prepare for monsoon season

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As thunderstorms may develop, things could look active on our southern and eastern horizons this Friday night. Those storms may deliver some brief gusty winds in parts of the far east/southeast Valley overnight, but rain is highly unlikely. The first chance of showers for this Monsoon 2022 will occur on Saturday, mostly in the afternoon and evening hours, with about a 30% chance of seeing any rain. Amounts would be small, and blowing dust is possible. Look for humid yet cooler conditions on Sunday, with a high around 102. Fire danger will remain high for parts of northern and northwestern Arizona.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO