Arizona State

APS tips to prepare for monsoon season

AZFamily
 4 days ago

Higher interest rates will impact everything, including mortgages. On Your Side's Susan Campbell explains what this means for home buyers.

www.azfamily.com

AZFamily

Temps to climb back up this week around Phoenix

Phoenix Sky Harbor is about to get a little bigger and busier with a new $310 million concourse at Terminal 4, featuring state-of-the-art technology and new local shops. Maceo Carter & Family awarded $8,000 check from "Paint From A Cure." No injuries after scrapyard fire in Tempe.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Monsoon storms bring slight relief to the heat

Two men died after a small plane went down near Buckeye Municipal Airport on Saturday morning. The Buckeye Police Department said one person was pronounced dead on the scene while another was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Arizona fireworks shows may be canceled due to fire risks, supply...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR News

More containment reached in Arizona wildfires following weekend storms

PHOENIX — Following the first weekend of monsoon storms in Arizona, fire crews worked to reach more containment of wildfires burning across the state Sunday morning. In northern Arizona, containment of the Pipeline fire located six miles north of Flagstaff reached 40%, up from 27% on Saturday, with the blaze consuming 26,476 acres, according to Inciweb.
AZFamily

Some rain chances this week with a warming trend ahead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Drier air is filtering back into the region this afternoon, making it feel drier than it did earlier this morning when it was feeling humid. This week, high pressure will build across the region and will kick off a warming trend. We’re looking at 103 degrees...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon storm chances pick up this week

PHOENIX — The monsoon making its return known this past weekend across Arizona and more storms are in the forecast this week!. Lingering storm clouds have cleared out and we're looking dry and sunny for much of Father's Day and Monday. Look for highs in the upper 90s and...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Slight chance for afternoon storms around Phoenix on Saturday

Officers cracking down on drug dealers selling to Phoenix homeless community. Advocates for the homeless said while there is still a problem with outside dealers, these arrests are a good start toward cracking down on it. Phoenix brothers helping out seniors by doing chores, odd jobs.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa moving on massive pipeline for more water

Mesa city officials have been talking about the Central Mesa Reuse Pipeline for years, and the big infrastructure project may take a step closer to reality tomorrow, June 20, when City Council will consider selecting a contractor for the project and awarding $3 million for preconstruction services. When finished, the...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

First storm chance to hit Phoenix area on Saturday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As thunderstorms may develop, things could look active on our southern and eastern horizons this Friday night. Those storms may deliver some brief gusty winds in parts of the far east/southeast Valley overnight, but rain is highly unlikely. The first chance of showers for this Monsoon 2022 will occur on Saturday, mostly in the afternoon and evening hours, with about a 30% chance of seeing any rain. Amounts would be small, and blowing dust is possible. Look for humid yet cooler conditions on Sunday, with a high around 102. Fire danger will remain high for parts of northern and northwestern Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Metro Phoenix No. 1 in the nation for highest inflation

Annual inflation for the U.S. in April was 8.3 percent, compared to 8.5 percent in March. The Bureau of Labor Statistics provides Consumer Price Index data for select local areas, and prices rose even more in the Phoenix metropolitan area than the nation, with Phoenix inflation increasing 11.0 percent over the year for April compared to 8.3 percent nationally. That was the highest inflation for all areas. The Consumer Price Index increased 0.3 percent over the month in April, compared to a boost of 1.2 percent in March on a seasonally adjusted basis. The index for all items less food and energy was up 0.6 percent for the month.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Crews continue battle against Contreras wildfire in southern Arizona

PHOENIX — Fire crews continued work to contain a lightning-caused wildfire in southern Arizona on Saturday, authorities said. The Contreras Fire sparked June 11 on a remote ridge of the Baboquivari Mountains about 60 miles southwest of Tucson. It has grown to 17,646 acres by Saturday afternoon, with no...
TUCSON, AZ
KTAR News

East Valley sees first rain of monsoon season

PHOENIX — Those in the East Valley saw measurable rain Saturday, marking the first storm of Arizona’s monsoon season in metro Phoenix this year. The activity started early in the south and west and spread east as the day continued. Around 1 p.m., the areas of Gold Canyon...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

First monsoon storms of the year with a warming trend ahead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Showers and thunderstorm activity will continue throughout the afternoon and evening with the strongest, and most frequent activity occurring east of Phoenix, in the eastern portion of the state and the higher terrain. Pinal County has gotten a lot of this activity, with reports of a...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa issues monsoon safety reminders, opens sandbag locations

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Mesa is reminding residents to be prepared and to check on loved ones and neighbors during the summer storm season. Monsoon season officially started Wednesday, June 15, ushering in Arizona’s typically stormy summer months. Monsoon storms can start quickly and lead to downed power lines and trees, power outages, and flood streets within minutes of a system moving in.
MESA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Ranking Arizona: Top 10 mist and fogging systems for 2022

Here are the Top 10 mist and fogging systems in Arizona, based on public voting for the 2022 edition of Ranking Arizona, the state’s biggest and most comprehensive business opinion poll. Ranking Arizona is based purely on opinion and ranks companies based on how voters answer this simple question: with whom would you recommend doing business?
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Humid weekend for Arizona, storms in the mountains

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The excessive heat warning for metro Phoenix will end at 8 p.m. this afternoon. Some more humid air is following up that very hot air mass. That will tend to keep temperatures down and out of the range of a high warning. We will have some interesting weather; however, a batch of moisture is being squeezed into eastern Arizona, which will result in some thunderstorms there. It’s early in the season, but so far, we’ve had 31 days with 100 degrees or more. Of those, four were 110 or higher. We’ll certainly see more of that.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Valley family receives help to battle ALS

Phoenix Sky Harbor is about to get a little bigger and busier with a new $310 million concourse at Terminal 4, featuring state-of-the-art technology and new local shops. Video from the scene showed plumes of black smoke billowing along Rio Salado Parkway and Price Road, near the Loop 101 and the Loop 202 freeways.
PHOENIX, AZ

