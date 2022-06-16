ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honey Grove, TX

Amber Alert Canceled: Missing Honey Grove Teen Found in Arlington

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice in Honey Grove say a 13-year-old girl reported missing overnight Tuesday was found Thursday morning at an apartment in North Arlington. Honey Grove Police told NBC 5 Thursday afternoon that the girl's mother returned home from work at about midnight Wednesday and noticed her daughter wasn't at home....

www.nbcdfw.com

