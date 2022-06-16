Revlon files for bankruptcy amid competition and supply chain stress
Cosmetics giant Revlon has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. It has struggled to keep up with competition from newer brands and tackle supply chain problems caused by the pandemic.
