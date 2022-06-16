ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Revlon files for bankruptcy amid competition and supply chain stress

By Jacqueline GaNun
WEKU
WEKU
 4 days ago

Cosmetics giant Revlon has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. It has struggled to keep up with competition from newer brands and tackle supply chain problems caused by the pandemic.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Lexington, KY
Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond.

 https://www.weku.org

