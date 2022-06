TOWN OF STERLING (VERNON COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - An 8-year-old girl is back with her family after being reported missing Monday morning in Vernon County. According to a release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, at 9:45 a.m. Monday, the girl was reported missing from her home on County Highway N after going for a walk with her sisters and getting separated from them in the woods in the Town of Sterling near Purdy, or about eight miles west-southwest of Viroqua.

VERNON COUNTY, WI ・ 3 HOURS AGO