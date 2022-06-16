TVA asks customers for voluntary reductions in power use

The extreme heat across the entire valley has caused a tight power supply situation across the Tennessee Valley. As a result, Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and Athens Utilities Board (AUB) are asking that all electric power customers reduce their use of electricity as much as possible until further notice.

TVA currently has one fossil fuels generation unit that will be offline until later in the week and they have a nuclear unit that is down for maintenance.

The voluntary reduction is needed to help ensure a continued supply of power to essential services throughout the Tennessee Valley region and to avoid interruptions in service.

TVA is operating all available generating plants at full capacity, and crews from TVA and local distributors of TVA power are working around the clock to make power available to customers.

TVA and local power companies also have cut back on power use in their facilities by adjusting thermostats, reducing lighting and taking other measures to reduce electricity consumption.

AUB officials ask all electric power customers — residential, commercial and industrial — to cooperate in reducing power usage during this critical situation.

Customers should:

• Turn off lights, appliances, and electrical equipment when not in use and until absolutely needed.

• Reduce the use of cooling by adjusting thermostats to at least 78 degrees or higher, if possible.

• Postpone all uses of hot water and avoid using electric dryers.

• Limit all cooking.

Status reports on the power situation will be provided via local broadcast, print and social media platforms.

The area served by TVA power includes most of Tennessee and parts of Alabama, Mississippi, Kentucky, Georgia, Virginia, and North Carolina.