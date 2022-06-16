Who won The Tribune’s poll on the best bakery in SLO County? It came down to 2 contenders

Once again, our readers have spoken!

On May 11, we asked them to vote for their favorites in a non-scientific, just-for-fun poll to select San Luis Obispo County’s best bakery, choosing from a list of 26 oh-so-sweet shops.

By May 26, after two rounds of balloting, two North Coast bake shops took home the honors.

The tiny Bijou Bakery in Cayucos scored the top spot for its French-inspired pastries and savories. Baker/owner Jeniece Grimshaw’s shop (open for slightly less than a year on the grounds of the historic Cass House) garnered 54% of the 67,075 total votes cast in the poll.

Tribune readers who voted in a recent unscientific poll selected Bijou Bakery in Cayucos as the best of 26 bakeries in San Luis Obispo County. ktanner@thetribunenews.com/Kathe Tanner

Carlock’s Bakery, which has provided a wide variety of bakery goods in Los Osos for more than six decades, came in second with 43%, or 29,176 votes.

Bijou rose from third place at the poll’s halfway point to nail down the win. By that cutoff point on May 21, respondents had narrowed the list down to five top candidates: Carlock’s, which had 36% of the vote; La Parisienne in Morro Bay with 35%; Bijou with 18%; Bramble Pie Company in Atascadero with 4%; and Just Baked Cake Studio & Bakery in Paso Robles with 3%.

That said, The Tribune is confident that any of the 26 bakeries in the poll will provide their sweet-toothed customers with a tasty treat or two or dozen.

We thank all the competitors and the voters.