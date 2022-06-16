Athens restaurant roundup: Annual Juneteenth Celebration, Jittery Joe’s Roaster relocation and summer specials

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Highway 20 in Henry County, things are not exactly ok at the BK this week. The Burger King in McDonough failed with 66 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was food debris build-up on the interior of the baking oven. Plus, Whoppers and burgers were not being fully cooked and brewed tea was stored on the floor in the cooler. So, we questioned management.

