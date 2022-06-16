ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Athens restaurant roundup: Annual Juneteenth Celebration, Jittery Joe’s Roaster relocation and summer specials

By BRITTANY SHIVERS
Red and Black
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer is here and Athens restaurants are making some changes. Here’s this week's roundup of restaurant news. West Broad Farmers Market hosting annual Juneteenth Celebration. The West Broad Farmers Market and Garden, in collaboration with Athens-Clarke County and other community partners, is hosting its annual Juneteenth Celebration this Saturday, June 18....

www.redandblack.com

