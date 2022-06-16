ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Governor’s Schools of WV returns to in-person sessions this summer

By Carrie Hodousek
Metro News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. — A statewide program aimed at immersing West Virginia middle and high school students in their area of interest before pursuing higher education is back to in-person sessions this summer. The first session of the Governor’s Schools of West Virginia launched Thursday at West Virginia University...

wvmetronews.com

WTRF- 7News

West Virginia celebrates its birthday

West Virginia is celebrating its 159th birthday on Monday, and Gov. Jim Justice is inviting all West Virginians to participate. The celebration begins at noon at the State Culture Center at the Capitol Complex in Charleston. The festivities include the West Virginia Birthday Cake Contest, a reunion of recipients of the Golden Horseshoe Award for […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Juneteenth celebrated at the West Virginia State Capitol

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston community gathered on the State Capitol grounds on Saturday to celebrate Juneteenth. At the event, there was food, music and activities for everyone to enjoy. Event attendees just had an all-around good time. There was dancing, hugging, laughing and celebrating. Members of the community say they are glad to […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

National Guard launches jobs website for members, employers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A new jobs website recently launched by the West Virginia National Guard helps members and employers navigate employment opportunities statewide. Employers who are interested in hiring a member of the Guard can search for available candidates. Guard members can learn about a network of resources in search of jobs, training and education opportunities.
Metro News

Plans to expand EMT workforce statewide taking shape

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Efforts to recruit and better train EMS workers in the state are picking up steam. Gov. Jim Justice announced plans last week to commit $10 million in American Rescue Plan money to address the problems. The problems range from reimbursement rates for services, training requirements and pay for workers.
WTRF- 7News

Crittenton Services paints Heritage Port pink

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Heritage Port had a pink shine as the sun set tonight, as part of a tribute to the women who made West Virginia wild and wonderful. Crittenton Services held their yearly Paint the Town Pink gala fundraiser tonight on the Ohio River, with support from Friendly City businesses and restaurants. Short […]
WHEELING, WV
wchstv.com

West Virginia to offer food benefits to non-school age kids

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia families with eligible children under the age of 6 will be receiving funding from the federal government for groceries. Children are eligible if they live in a household that receives Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. They must also live in a county where one or more schools have been closed or operated at reduced attendance due to COVID-19.
Person
Jim Justice
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia’s incredible heat and rain records

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s hard to believe after such a stifling week, but West Virginia has it relatively easy when compared to summer in the rest of the United States. It’s hot, to be sure…but nothing compared to what they sweat through down by the Gulf Coast. Dr. Kevin Law at Marshall University says […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

Fire at WVU’s Armstrong Hall

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A West Virginia University classroom building was damaged in a Friday afternoon fire. The fire was reported at Armstrong Hall at just before 3 p.m. WVU sent out an alert at about 3:15 p.m. that the fire was out. Firefighters from Morgantown and Granville were on...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTAP

West Virginia Interstate Fair expects to be back to normal Tuesday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Interstate Fair is just around the corner and the community is excited for the fair to be back to normal. Tuesday the fair begins with senior citizens day where senior citizens can enter the fair for a $5 rate. It will end Saturday June 25.
Metro News

Democrats pick delegates Pushkin and Walker to lead state party

West Virginia Democrats made a generational and philosophical change in their leadership today, selecting delegates Mike Pushkin and Danielle Walker as the chairman and vice chairwoman of the party. Belinda Biafore, who had served in the role since 2015, chose not to run for another term. As Biafore announced her...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Virginia trucker says his truck was shot in last week’s I-79 incident in Weston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Virginia trucker is recounting his encounter with a gunman on I-79 as he passed through West Virginia last week. Justin Gilbert a truck driver from Dublin, Va., just happened to be passing Exit 99 at Weston on I-79 moments after the driver of a silver SUV pulled sideways on the highway and blocked northbound traffic.
WESTON, WV
weelunk.com

This is Why Wheeling’s Juneteenth Celebration is Held at Market Plaza

This weekend, Wheeling will come together as a community to celebrate Juneteenth National Independence Day. Juneteenth, a word created from the combination of June and nineteenth, represents the day (June 19, 1865) when the last members of the enslaved population were freed by executive decree upholding the Emancipation Proclamation. While the Emancipation Proclamation was issued two years prior, its enforcement relied on the advancement of the Union Army. The surrender by confederate general Robert E. Lee two months prior had effectively ended the Civil War, but it took union soldiers until June 19 to retake control of the southern states and ensure that enslaved individuals were freed. Galveston, Texas was the last stop. Thus, Juneteenth is observed annually as a day of both independence and remembrance.
WHEELING, WV
Metro News

Elk calves for 2022 are showing up on the Tomblin WMA

LOGAN, W.Va. — A wobbly legged ball of fur wandered through the grass almost taller than its back on the Earl Ray Tomblin Wildlife Management Area. Noticing the young elk calf wasn’t easy from a distance for photographer Mark Bias. Fortunately, the mother elk was close by to act as the bird dog.
WDTV

34 anglers selected as West Virginia Gold Rush giveaway winners

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced today that 34 lucky anglers have been selected as prize winners as part of this year’s West Virginia Gold Rush giveaway. This year marked Gold Rush’s 5th anniversary. In commemoration of this milestone, the WVDNR and...
Metro News

Another tangled mess for line crews to tackle

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Line crews who were near completion of a week-long effort to restore power across parts of West Virginia had additional days tacked onto the task Friday in a matter of minutes. “We peaked Tuesday morning at about 70,000 outages in West Virginia. We just had that...
