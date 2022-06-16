ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linn County, IA

Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash at Sutliff Rd and Bud Rd

 4 days ago
Linn County, IOWA – According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred right before 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.

It happened at Sutliff Rd and Bud Rd.

Linn County Sheriff’s deputies, Linn County Rescue crews, Mt Vernon Lisbon Police Department officers, Lisbon Fire Department crews, and Lisbon Mt Vernon Ambulance responded to a report of a crash.

The responding deputies discovered that the 34-year-old motorcyclist, later identified as Cameron Perry, was traveling northbound on Sutliff Rd near Bud Rd when he lost control of his motorcycle, went into the west ditch, struck a sign, then came to rest in a fence line.

The 34-year-old man suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, deputies said.

The accident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

Davenport, IA
