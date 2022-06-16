ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, PA

Evangelical Hospital ambassadors raise tens of thousands for community healthcare

By NCPA Staff
 4 days ago

Lewisburg, Pa. — In an effort to boost funding for community healthcare initiatives, Evangelical Community Hospital has created the Ambassador Challenge.

The Challenge has three "ambassadors" representing the Hospital to encourage charitable giving. Throughout the month of May 2022, the first three ambassadors raised $75,555.

In total, the Challenge and its associated events including a raffle and auction, raised over $153,000.

The three ambassadors were Denise Haddon of Selinsgrove; Timm Moyer of Watsontown; and Leslie Temple of Lewisburg. In addition to the ambassadors, "emissary" businesses provided goods for an auction and monetary donations, with Fulton Bank taking the lead as the primary emissary.

All proceeds from the Ambassador Challenge were added to The Care Fund , which supports Community Health and Wellness screenings, events, and education; Mobile Health of Evangelical; Mobile Medical Services; EMT and paramedic responses; The Family Place; Hospice of Evangelical; and others.

Leslie Temple of Lewisburg was named the first-ever Ambassador of the Year Award for raising over $45,000. An online auction, considered part of the Challenge but not attributed to any specific ambassador, raised about $7,000.

A Weis Markets shopping spree raffle, which gave winner Mary Ann Hamilton of Lewisburg two minutes to roam the Lewisburg Weis store and fill a cart with anything she wanted, raised $2,000. Other winners of the raffle included Ryan Ehmann of Milton who won a $100 Weis Gift Card, and Samantha Mahaffey of Williamsport who won a $50 Weis Gift Card.

All three ambassadors were awarded with a crystal trophy by Kendra Aucker, Evangelical's president and CEO.

“This new challenge from concept to reality was made possible by a committee of people with a passion for the Hospital and a common goal of finding a new way to pull people together in much the same way as our staff pulls together daily to care for our patients and members of the community,” said Donna Schuck, Associate Vice President of Philanthropy and Donor Relations.

The Ambassador Challenge committee included Brandy Kift, Chair; Eustacia Muir, Co-Chair; Jeanne Bernt; Chad Evans; Kristen Moyer; and Stacey Napoli, along with staff members, Schuck; John Allison; Drew Kauffman; Krista Stephens; and Bridgette Thompson.

