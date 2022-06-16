ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles Wine Country Virtual Auction

By Paso Robles Press
Twenty Unique Lots Help to Fund Local High School Scholarships & Local Non-profits

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Wine Country Virtual Auction is set to begin on Monday, June 20, and will run through Saturday, June 25.

These specially curated auction lots are exclusive packages that are typically not available as retail experiences. The Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance (PRWCA) paired offerings into packages that combines tasting excursions with luxury overnight stays, winemaker dinners at Paso’s finest restaurants, exciting vineyard tours, helicopter adventures, as well as rare and allocated wines.

Visit pasowine.com/events/virtual-auction to begin viewing lots and register to bid.

The Paso Robles Wine Country Virtual Auction’s end benefactor is the Paso Robles Wine Region, both to high school seniors and local non-profit organizations. Funds generated from the Wine Country Virtual Auction benefit the Paso Robles Wine Country Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit organization that gives back to the community primarily through educational scholarships for aspiring young adults headed off to college. This year, $30,000 went to local non-profits and $16,500 to scholarships.

“We are thrilled to showcase some incredibly rare and unique offerings from Paso Robles wine country that have been creatively curated,” said Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance Executive Director Joel Peterson. “In 2021, we saw a successful first-time virtual event take place that caught the attention of bidders from all over the country. Equally exciting is how our wine community has come together in their offerings to invest in our community and give back.”

The 2022 online auction features 20 lots from more than 50 Paso Robles wine country businesses, including wineries, hotels, restaurants, and hospitality partners. The weeklong online auction runs from June 20 to 25 on the Greater Giving auction site. One-of-a-kind lots like Austin Hope’s Ultimate Paso Wine Country Tour includes a helicopter tour of Paso Robles wine country, which isn’t the only helo tour of Paso. Serial Wines and Halter Ranch have combined to also provide an ariel tour as well as an off-road adventure through the vineyards. Two popular lots from 2021 are back, including Et Viola, The French Family Connection, which brings the families of L’Aventure, Clos Solène, and Benom together for a dinner for six with the highest bidder at the unforgettable French cuisine restaurant Les Petites Canailles. Also back is the coveted Saxum Vineyards Lineup, which is a 12-bottle lot of current release Saxum wines.

Other amazing lots include The Ultimate PATRIMONY Estate Immersion, where four people experience true luxury in wine, food, and stay, while touring the newly planted estate. Or the Tobin James Cellars Stay & Play, where three couples stay at Tobin James over a weekend and attend one of their famous, all-out parties. For those on the hunt for memorable wines, Peachy Canyon’s 2020 Magnum Lineup gives you their current portfolio, all in big bottles. Speaking of large format, The Paso Big Bottles brings four brands together with large bottle offerings. Many other lots are on offer and the only way to bid is by visiting pasowine.com/events/virtual-auction.

This auction uses the Greater Giving Online Bidding platform, allowing for a paperless bidding system. Bidders use a smartphone, tablet, or desktop to bid on auction items and can easily track lots by “following” their activity without having to continuously return to a table or bid sheet.

The Paso Robles Wine Country Virtual Auction launches on Monday, June 20; however, lots are available to view now. Visit pasowine.com/events/virtual-auction to begin viewing lots, to preregister to bid, and to check back daily because more lots will be added. The auction concludes at 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 25.

Last year’s auction saw 420 registered bidders with 342 total bids. Just over $70,000 was raised. The PRWCA Foundation awarded a total of $30,000 to six local non-profits to support their missions. They were: Boys and Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast, Paso Robles Library Foundation Program, Jack’s Helping Hand, Central Coast Cancer Support, SLO AG Program, and MUST! Charities and their support of Transitions Mental Health campaign. Seven high school seniors from North San Luis Obispo County received scholarships for college, totaling $16,500.

ABOUT PASO ROBLES WINE COUNTRY ALLIANCE

The Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance is the official trade and marketing organization that represents wineries, growers, and businesses in the Paso Robles American Viticultural Area. Centrally located between San Francisco and Los Angeles, along California’s Central Coast, Paso Robles Wine Country encompasses more than 40,000 vineyard acres and 200 wineries. For more information, visit pasowine.com.

