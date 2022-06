Looking for family-friendly activities in Hilton Head? If dolphin tours aren’t exciting enough, you should consider taking your kids on a pirate ship adventure. This is the ultimate way to enjoy the South Carolina coast with your family. You’ll be delighted by the swashbuckling adventure, as well as the scenic beauty of the area. And, of course, your kids will love the fun and games!

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO