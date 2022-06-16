ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Gov. Reynolds announced $100 million in school safety funding to support Iowa’s 327 public school districts and 183 non-public and independent schools

 4 days ago
Davenport, IOWA – According to the state officials, this funding will provide vulnerability risk assessments free of charge for all 1,500 K-12 school buildings in the state and create a School Safety Improvement Fund making up to $50,000 available per school building to implement recommended safety measures.

State officials have announced that the school districts can combine these funds with their ESSER funding allocations to cover additional costs to implement safety improvements.

The funding also builds upon the foundation of the Governor’s School Safety Bureau to support all schools and law enforcement partners with prevention, training and response strategies.

A portion of the funding will be utilized to implement technology and tools including proactive social media scanning software, an anonymous reporting tool, digital critical incident mapping and specialized training.

Breakdown of funds:

  • $75M – School Safety Improvement Fund
  • $7.5M – Vulnerability assessments for all 1,500 K-12 school buildings
  • $6M – Digital critical incident mapping technology
  • $4.5M — Radios for schools
  • $1.5M — Digital applications and software for reporting and intelligence
  • $5.5M — School Safety Bureau operations funding through 2026

