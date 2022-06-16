ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines approved by FDA for young kids

TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn FDA panel is recommending both Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19...

www.today.com

TODAY.com

COVID-19 vaccine timing, side effects and efficacy for kids under 5

The Food and Drug Administration issued three new authorizations for COVID-19 vaccines on Friday, paving the way for those younger than 5 years old to receive their first round of shots. The FDA authorized Pfizer shots for children between 6 months and 4 years old, and Moderna shots for children...
KIDS
Fortune

Updated COVID vaccines for Omicron could be necessary, says WHO

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The World Health Organization says there could be an argument for updated COVID-19 vaccines as the highly contagious Omicron variant continues to spread. “The emergence of variants of concerns has...
PHARMACEUTICALS
contagionlive.com

Public Health Watch: “Rebound” COVID-19 Cases Following Paxlovid Treatment a “Scientific” But Not “Clinical” Concern

Government agencies and researchers continue to monitor the potentially troubling trend. With COVID-19, the disease remains far worse than the cure. That’s the case even as reports have surfaced regarding so-called “rebound” infections with Pfizer’s antiviral Paxlovid. According to media reports, a small number of COVID-19 patients treated with the drug have seen their symptoms return and even tested positive again after being negative following the 5-day course.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Children are being infected with up to THREE viruses at a time because COVID measures have worn down their immune systems and made them vulnerable to illnesses usually only caught in winter, experts warn

Children are turning up in doctors' clinics infected with as many as three different types of viruses, in what experts believe is the result of their immune systems being weakened from two years of COVID lockdowns and mask-wearing. Medical staff have come to expect a surge in cases of flu...
KIDS
UPI News

After Paxlovid treatment, COVID-19 symptoms rarely rebound, study says

Despite worries that COVID-19 symptoms can return after patients take the drug Paxlovid, cases of rebound symptoms are actually rare, a new study shows. In an advisory last month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cautioned that COVID-19 can sometimes make a comeback after an infected person has gone through a round of the antiviral pills.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

The lasting symptoms among COVID-19 long haulers

More than two years after the COVID-19 pandemic erupted, scientists have become increasingly aware of a group of patients—so-called "long haulers"—who remain plagued by a combination of symptoms long after the infection passes. In a study published in the Journal of Neuropsychiatry and Clinical Neuroscience, specialists from Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) describe their findings related to their multidisciplinary clinical work in this area.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Slate

The Government Is Coming for Your Almond and Oat Milk!

When you drop a box of almond milk into your shopping cart, or order an oat-milk latte, are you being bamboozled? That’s the contention of Big Dairy, which has been pressing its friends in Congress and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to reserve the name milk for fluids extracted from the mammary glands of animals. The FDA, which regulates food labeling, appears poised to grant the industry its wish.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

Long COVID Could Be a ‘Mass Deterioration Event’

In late summer 2021, during the Delta wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation issued a disturbing wake-up call: According to its calculations, more than 11 million Americans were already experiencing long COVID. The academy’s dashboard has been updated daily ever since, and now pegs that number at 25 million.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

COVID Reinfections to Grow With New Omicron Subvariants

June 14, 2022 – Coronavirus reinfections will likely increase throughout the summer as two Omicron subvariants – BA.4 and BA.5 – become dominant in the U.S. The subvariants appear to be escaping immunity from vaccines and previous infections – even other Omicron infections – and have been causing hundreds of thousands of new COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, according to Yahoo News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 on the brain: Neurological symptoms persist in majority of long-haulers

Researchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine are conducting a longitudinal study to track neurological symptoms in COVID-19 "long-haulers." The first round of results, published June 15, 2022 in Annals of Clinical and Translational Neurology, revealed the prevalence of various short- and long-term symptoms and found that, while many patients showed improvement, the majority still had some neurological symptoms after six months. A subset of individuals also exhibited significant coordination and cognitive issues, which had not been previously described.
SAN DIEGO, CA
WebMD

Blood Test Aims to Measure COVID Immunity

June 15, 2022 -- A small blood sample and 24 hours might be all that's needed to find out how strong your immune system is against a first or repeat coronavirus infections. Scientists created a test that indirectly measures your T-cell response -- an important, long-term component of immunity that can last long after antibody levels fall off – to a challenge by the virus in whole blood.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
WebMD

Omicron Carries Half the Risk of Long COVID as Delta: Study

Coronavirus poses about half the risk of long COVID as the Delta variant, according to a new study published in The Lancet. At the same time, about 5% of people who contract Omicron still experience symptoms such as brain fog, fatigue, headaches, heart problems, and other health issues at least a month after getting infected. The study is considered one of the first large-scale reports about the long-term risks of Omicron.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TODAY.com

'Finally': Parents react to FDA endorsing COVID vaccines for kids under 5

Food and Drug Administration advisers voted unanimously to recommend authorizing two COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5, and parents with small children are reacting. On Wednesday, the Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee recommended that both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccines for children under 5 be granted emergency use authorization.
KIDS

