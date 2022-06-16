Support Surges For Family Of Recent Maryland HS Grad Drown At Codorus State Park

A community is rallying for the family of an 18-year-old man from Maryland who drowned at Codorus State Park.

Jedaiah Zhan-Shi Hotep Silvanus-Lim, of Silver Springs, was with "a small group of young people" who had been on a walk at the park when they decided to go for a swim on Tuesday, June 14, the York County coroner's release states.

He was having difficulty swimming and went under the water, according to the release.

A park ranger was called and they called 911, and emergency responders arrived for the water rescue at the park in West Manheim Township around 5:20 p.m., authorities say.

Silvanus-Lim was found deceased at 9 p.m., according to the coroner's office.

Chief Deputy Coroner Tania Zech and Deputy Coroner Tressa Gee were soon called to investigate and certify the teen's death, which was ruled an accidental drowning, and Silvanus-Lim’s time of death was recorded as 8:36 p.m. Codorus State Park police continue to investigate.

His community is already sharing about its loss on social media:

“Our hearts break for Jedi’s family and all of the young people who knew and loved him and are now hurting. To (lose) someone so young is devastating, and all prayers are needed during this time,” Jami Thoman Walker writes in part.

Silvanus-Lim is a Blue Mountain Academy graduate of the 2022 class. His school released the following statement reading in part,

“We are grateful to have known Jedaiah, or as we liked to call him, “Jedi”. He was a friend to us all. He had the power to draw a smile on everyone who was around him and was always respectful to all the staff.Jedi’s memory will remain as he brings to life the character of Jake, in the upcoming series “The Ambassadors”. We are very thankful for the time we had to work and interact with him in the making of this project and we are certain his message will encourage our hearts to continue on fulfilling the mission to be ambassadors. His influence will remind us that every action and word can bring others to life for God’s Kingdom.”

Two GoFundMe campaigns have been launched to help cover “the burden of funeral and burial costs while grieving the loss of this (beautiful), kind, thoughtful, brilliant soul!” as one organizer, Jodie Rosa writes on one of the pages.

In just one day, more than $26,000 have been raised to help his family from the two campaigns .

He is survived by his mom Shanna Lim and his younger brother MJ, according to the GoFundMe Campaign page.

Funeral and memorial service details have yet to be released.

You can donate to the GoFundMe campaigns here and here .