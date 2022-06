The Michigan League for Public Policy was pleased to take part in the most recent annual Lead Education Day sponsored by the Michigan Alliance for Lead Safe Homes (MIALSH). Advocates from across the state met with legislators to talk about the impact of lead on our families and communities and solutions that make all of us safer and healthier. Direct lead poisoning prevention and response are critical, but state policymakers also must understand and address lead within a larger context of racial and disability justice.

