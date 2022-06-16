Read full article on original website
Related
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite review: An Amazon Fire HD 8 alternative, no sideloading required
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite reminds me of my childhood dog. He was a cute and cuddly little guy, but if you pet him the wrong way, he would bite you. However, if you knew how to approach him, he was your best friend, but you had to know his limitations.
The Google Pixel 7 is only $499 again
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. There were many discounts to be had on the Google Pixel 7 already, but if you missed those, now is your chance. At $100 less than its MSRP, the Pixel 7 is a great choice for those in the market for a flagship that doesn't break the bank and that will offer a great service for the foreseeable future.
The new Wyze Cam Pan v3 can keep an eye on your entire backyard
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Smart security camera options can get pricey fast, with some of the top options costing $100 or more apiece. Wyze is known for making especially affordable smart home gadgets, though, and today, it's announcing a versatile new connected camera, the Wyze Cam Pan v3. The third iteration in the Pan series offers some serious upgrades at a characteristically Wyze price of just $34.
TikTok video shows frustrated Walmart customer finding security tags and a lock box guarding $8 mascara as the retailer steps up anti-theft measures
Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, and more retailers have been sounding the alarm on theft, which has grown into a $94.5 billion problem for the industry.
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 changes the default taskbar behavior on tablets and foldables
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google released the second beta for Android 13 QPR2 this week, packing a few subtle UI changes. The update has revised the taskbar usage tutorial, and the UI now defaults to the transient taskbar. Here’s what that means for the average user.
5 simple ways to access Google Lens on your Android or iPhone
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Lens is a clever tool you can access from your smart device. Touting AI visual recognition powered by neural networks, Lens looks at saved photos and the display on your camera and then offers information about what it sees. Anyone passing on Lens is missing out on one of Google's most valuable services.
8 bizarre gadgets we found at CES 2023
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Tech companies have their own events where they show customers and shareholders what they’ve been working on all year, but they also take part in annual industry conferences like MWC and SXSW where they’re still expected to give the public something interesting. With pressure to push the envelope, they get so busy asking if they can that they sometimes forget to ask if they should, and we end up with several sublimely strange gizmos to admire. So from streaming ovens to streams of urine, these are the quirkiest, funniest, and downright weirdest new gadgets we’ve seen at CES 2023.
Samsung yo-yos Galaxy S23 Unpacked event date in front of our eyes
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We're racing into the home stretch before Samsung's first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2023, sure to provide us with all the details on the Galaxy S23 series of smartphones — the good money says they will be this year's best-sellers for Android. All that's left for the company to do is announce when the announcement is going to happen. And it did last night, if only for a second.
Google shows how the Pixel Watch can securely keep your smartphone unlocked
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. For a long time, Google has offered the option to keep your Android phone unlocked with a trusted Bluetooth device around as part of Smart Lock. When used with smartwatches, this system comes with its issues, though. Your phone will stay unlocked as long as your smartwatch is connected, even when you’re not wearing it or when the watch itself is not unlocked. Google is looking to fix that with a new Active Unlock option, and the company used CES 2023 to showcase the new method.
Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook vs. Acer Chromebook Spin 311: Which should you buy?
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook (13") Lenovo's Chromebook Flex 5i costs more than the Acer Chromebook Spin 311, but it delivers a better display, more performance, and a sleeker build with more features and better port selection. It's the right choice for professionals and casual users who don't want to be held back by a small display or underpowered CPU.
Today's $100 discount is all the reason you need to grab Acer's awesome Chromebook Spin 514
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (3H) Acer's Spin 514 is everything you'd want in a mid-range Chromebook. This model has a 14-inch touch display, an AMD Ryzen processor, and a durable metal chassis. Today's $100 discount just adds to the appeal.
Samsung makes pairing Matter devices as easy as Google's Fast Pair
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. After numerous delays, Matter officially launched in November 2022, with support from almost all major tech giants, including Apple, Google, and Amazon. The new standard was the star of CES 2023, with the best smart home products from the tech show being compatible with Matter. Samsung has also gone all in on the new smart home connectivity standard— it added Matter integration to the SmartThings Hub last year and launched the SmartThings Station at this year's CES. With Matter-compatible accessories now available in the market, the Korean is making it easy to connect them to your smart home through your Galaxy phone.
Does the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro support standard watch straps?
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Quick answer: Yes. You can use standard 20mm watch straps with the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, just like almost all of its predecessors. The Galaxy...
Google Home's richer TV controls are rolling out widely
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Google Home app for Android and iOS is pretty tightly integrated with the Chromecast with Google TV and other Android TV devices, but it's been a bit lacking when it comes to controlling other screens. If your TV is connected to the internet, there was a decent chance you could add it to Google Assistant, but until now, most users would only be get access to the most basic controls. An update to this UI has been in the works for months, and now it looks like it’s finally starting to reach most users.
The best Moto G 5G cases in 2023
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Motorola's mid-range phones have always been a big hit. We love the Moto G 5G (2022) thanks to its excellent battery life, pretty smooth performance with a Dimensity 700 5G chipset, and a good amount of built-in storage. Still, you certainly don't want to carry around such a nice phone without a little protection.
Samsung Galaxy S23 arrives February 1st and reserving now gets a $50 discount
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. It seems like only yesterday the Galaxy S22 Ultra landed in our hands, bringing the Note series back to life in all but name (and, you know, expandable storage). But time endlessly marches forward, and the Galaxy S23 series is right around the corner. After months of leaks and rumors — not to mention an accidental early reveal of this year's date — Samsung's next Unpacked is officially set for February 1st.
Google's accessibility enhancing Switch Access app is the latest breakout ready for smoother updates
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. One of the bigger debates with smartphone obsessives has been about size — should they be big, like Google's Pixel 7 Pro, or small, like the Asus Zenfone 9? Left out of the discourse are people living with physical or mental impairments, but when it comes to solutions for interacting with a 21st-century necessity, the answer: to each their own. Google is now ensuring it can actually adapt Android to these users' accessibility needs.
Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 review: Go-anywhere ChromeOS companion
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. I spent years as a daily ChromeOS user, but I’ve never been sold on Google’s desktop operating system on tablets. Whether on convertible laptops with 360-degree hinges or detachable two-in-ones like the defunct Pixel Slate, I’ve never actually wanted to interact with ChromeOS by touch.
Spark Mail picks up new Android 13-style personalization features
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you’re a personalization and theming enthusiast running Android 13, apps not using dynamically themed icons are likely not on your home screen. Many app developers are slowly changing that for the better, adopting Google’s new design. The latest holdout to take that leap is one of the best email apps — Spark Mail. A new update now reaching users also includes several other UI tweaks.
Jaybird Vista 2 vs. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: Which earbuds are better for you?
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. They don't sound as good as the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, but they make a better gym buddy, thanks to their rugged design. The Jaybird Vista 2 also comes with slightly more options for silicone tips and wings to better fit your ears.
Android Police
Oakland, CA
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0