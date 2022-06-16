ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Things You Need To Know Today

By Aaron Bry
 4 days ago
Market Movement   Dow Jones 30,120.00 (-1.73%) S&P 500 3,713.00 (-2.29%) NASDAQ 11,340.00 (-2.50%) Bitcoin 21,178.80 (-6.13%) It looks like we're in store for another blood bath today, with all major indices trading in the red premarket. Stocks are giving up the gains that we saw yesterday following the Federal Reserve's...

5 Options for Investing During a Recession

NEW YORK - June 20, 2022 - ( ) When the economy slows down, it can be difficult for investors to know exactly how to respond. Whether the stock market continues to trade sideways, or slides even deeper into the red in anticipation of an imminent recession, it's important to keep emotions in check and determine a strategy to navigate the uncertain landscape. Fortunately, recessions have happened frequently throughout history, and for those who have resisted being mesmerized by the fearful sentiment of the markets, recessions have often been leveraged as rare and unexpected opportunities. Moreover, with the increasing availability of online alternative investing platforms like Yieldstreet, and no shortage of educational resources at investors' fingertips, there's plenty of reasons to believe that this might actually be the perfect time to invest.
8 Retirement Tips For Millennials: What You Need To Know About The 'Snowball Method' And The '50/20/30' Rule

This article was originally published in May 2022. Before we get into the tips, and why you should prepare for retirement; consider this:. Let's say you start investing savings of $100 per month right now. If you assume a 6% average yearly return on your investment, you'll have $46,000 in 20 years and $192,000 in 40 years. However, if you wait 10 years to start investing your savings, you'll have just $17,000 in 20 years and $99,000 in 40 years.
As Bitcoin Plunges Below The Last Bull Cycle High, Here's A Likely Path Ahead

Bitcoin BTC/USD was plunging over 8% lower on Saturday, breaking down from a bear flag pattern Benzinga called out on Thursday. The bear flag pattern suggests Bitcoin is heading toward the $15,500 mark on this leg down, because the measured move is about 33%. The measured move of a bear flag is calculated by taking the length of the pole as a percentage and subtracting it from the highest price within the flag formation.
Here's Why Elon Musk Wants You To Watch 'Idiocracy'

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk went on Twitter to share his thoughts about many of his friends not having kids. He shared a clip of 2006's sci-fi comedy "Idiocracy" and asked his followers to watch the opening scene. He then compared the movie's introduction with his friends who are not having kids.
Elon Musk Acknowledges This Automaker As Doing 'Pretty Well' In Electrification

The Biden administration's backing of legacy automakers as potential leaders of the U.S. electric vehicle market has always drawn the ire of Tesla, Inc.'s TSLA supporters. A Tesla influencer going by the twitter handle @SawyerMerritt on Friday shared a screenshot of a CNBC video showing Tesla as the undisputed leader of the U.S. EV market in the first quarter.
