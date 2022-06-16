ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Future Volatility Could Look Like For Eurozone Rates

By CME Group
 4 days ago
Tighter monetary policy will likely drive choppiness in Euro repo markets. The Sterling repo market may provide eurozone participants with insight into what they can expect once ECB rates increase. As inflation readings around the world come in well above targets, many central banks have sped up their plans...

