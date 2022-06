The Iowa Supreme Court reduced damages from $11 million to almost $3 million in a libel suit that involved defamation on social media. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) The Iowa Supreme Court reduced damages from $11 million to almost $3 million in a libel suit against an Iowan who made accusations against his former employer. A lack of sufficient evidence of lost profits by the employer and today’s social media climate played roles in the court’s reasoning.

