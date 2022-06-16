ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tanger Outlets Phoenix to Add Volta EV Charging Stations

Atlanta News
 4 days ago

Tanger Outlets Phoenix has announced that it will install 12 new Volta charging stations at the center this year. These stations will provide guests with universal and reliable charging for their electric vehicles, located just steps away from all of their favorite brands, like Under Armour, Tommy Hilfiger and Banana Republic. The initiative furthers Tanger’s mission to create a more community-first experience, while driving measurable results for its environmental impact and sustainability programs.

Tanger Outlets Phoenix’s new, convenient EV charging solutions will be available for shoppers starting mid-July throughout all areas of the lots. Volta will add two types of stations — 4 DC Fast and 8 Level 2 — to ensure charging access for all. The Volta stations will also provide prime parking spots to allow up-front, convenient parking while providing charging as guests shop the center.

“Tanger Phoenix is continually focused on offering a best-in-class experience,” said Kate Hansen, Marketing Director of Tanger Outlets Phoenix. “By adding amenities such as EV charging stations, we hope to provide even more convenience and value for our shoppers, while minimizing our collective environmental impact.”

Together, Volta and Tanger strive to accelerate the standardization of EV charging nationwide by installing chargers where drivers already are. With this continuing partnership, Volta will support Tanger Outlets in its mission to provide shoppers with their favorite brands at unbeatable prices, while offering environmentally-conscious options

Phoenix, AZ
