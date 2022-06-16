ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio is the #7 state that has hosted the most US Opens in golf history

By Stacker
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T6GqI_0gCqHXU900

Like the Olympics, golf’s U.S. Open changes venues every time it’s held, moving from one prestigious golf or country club to another in different parts of the country. Some states have never hosted one, while states with numerous prominent golf courses have hosted many, led by New York’s 20. Oddly, though it is the state with the most golf courses in America, Florida has never been awarded a U.S. Open.

Stacker has ranked the 10 states that have hosted the U.S. Open the most times, using data from the U.S. Open website and other sources. The national ranking includes The Country Club in Massachusetts as the host of the 2022 U.S. Open, taking place June 16-19. Alongside the number of times each state has hosted the tournament, every course that has hosted is also listed, including the first and last in each state.

The U.S. Open is the third of four Grand Slam tournaments, also called the “majors.” The others are the Masters, the PGA Championship, and the British Open. The U.S. Open offers the biggest purse of the four.

Check out how many U.S. Opens your state has hosted below, or find the overall top 10 list here .

Bengals’ Burrow embraces ‘normal’ offseason

Ohio by the numbers

– Times hosted: 7
– First: Inverness Club, 1920
– Last: Inverness Club, 1979
– All host courses (times hosted): Inverness Club (4), Canterbury Country Club (2), Scioto Country Club

Close finishes happen time and again when the U.S. Open is played in Ohio. Four of the state’s seven U.S. Opens have gone to a tiebreaking playoff round. The other three were settled by one stroke at Inverness in 1920 and Scioto in 1926, and two strokes at Inverness in 1979.

The winners of the four playoffs were Billy Burke in 1931, Lawson Little in 1940, Lloyd Mangrum in 1946, and Dick Mayer in 1957. Burke’s 1931 victory was noteworthy because it featured a 72-hole playoff ; he was tied with George Von Elm after 18, 36, and 54 holes—the longest in U.S. Open history—amid scorching heat.

Canterbury Country Club in Beachwood near Cleveland hosted the U.S. Open immediately before and after U.S. involvement in World War II in 1940 and 1946; the Open wasn’t held between 1942 and 1945.

North Carolina will move onto the top 10 list soon as the PGA has announced that Pinehurst Resort & Country Club will host the 2024, 2029, 2035, 2041, and 2047 U.S. Opens as an “anchor” site for the event. Pinehurst has already hosted three U.S. Opens.

Read on to see which states have hosted the most U.S. Opens in golf history.

States that have hosted the most U.S. Opens in golf history

#1. New York: 20 times
#2. Pennsylvania: 17 times
#3. California: 14 times

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
Local
Ohio Sports
State
New York State
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
City
California, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Beachwood, OH
State
North Carolina State
City
Florida, OH
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

White parents chase Black teacher out of town over CRT fears before following her to next town

A distinguished Black educational leader was hounded out of two different Georgia school districts within months of her hiring, as conservative groups and angry white parents protested what they falsely believed was the introduction of critical race theory (CRT) into their schools.According to a new ProPublica report, educator Cecelia Lewis was by all accounts a beloved leader throughout her educational career.When she left a position as a principal at a school in Maryland in 2021, they created a wall to honour her, featuring her signature signoff in messages to students, “If no one’s told you they care about you...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Burke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#British Open#Us Open#Pinehurst Resort#The Country Club#Grand Slam#Times#Inverness Club#Canterbury Country Club#Scioto Country Club
WDTN

Woman who drowned in Kanawha River was wanted by Ohio police

UPDATE (11:06 a.m. on Monday, June 20): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office confirms that Michelle Godsey was wanted by Ohio police at the time of her death. They say that she had removed a GPS bracelet at some point before she drowned. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Deputies say the body of a child who […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WDTN

4 injured following crash in Fairborn

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — Four people were injured following a crash in Fairborn. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday on Kauffman Avenue. Two cars were involved and four people were taken to the hospital. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.
FAIRBORN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTN

WDTN

17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy