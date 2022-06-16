ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell County, TX

Shawn Adkins murder trial set for spring, defense requesting change of venue

By Erica Garner
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Shawn Adkins has a tentative trial date set for spring for the murder of 13-year-old Hailey Dunn.

Adkins and attorneys from both sides of the case attended a pretrial hearing Thursday morning, where the Defense made it known that they will be seeking a change of venue for the trial, which is currently scheduled for April 11.

Investigator: Arrest made in murder of Hailey Dunn, teen who went missing in 2010

Defense attorneys say the media attention has fueled their request to move the trial completely out of district.

Six boxes full of evidence were wheeled into court, all bearing the name Hailey Dunn. Inside was more than a decade’s worth of evidence, including videos that prosecutors have and the defense needs. However, there are formatting issues due to how old they are.

Accused of murdering Hailey Dunn, Shawn Adkins waives right to arraignment

Discovery will now take place, with pretrial motions coming up in July. If everything goes well, the April 11 trial date will happen, but if any issues arise, the date will be rescheduled.

Hailey was last seen leaving her home in December 2010 and was missing for years before her remains were found in a rural part of Scurry County near Lake JB Thomas in 2013.

Investigators pursued Adkins, who was then the live-in boyfriend of Hailey’s mother Billie, as a person of interest throughout the entire investigation but lacked evidence to make an arrest until mid-2021 .

He is now charged with Murder and Tampering with Evidence and is being held in the Mitchell County Jail on bonds totaling $2 million.

Concho Valley Homepage will continue to provide updates as Adkins’ case proceeds to court. Check back for the latest information.

KLST/KSAN

