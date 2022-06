The number of abortions performed in Maine from 2017-2020 was twice the national average, according to a report released on Wednesday. The report, published by the Guttmacher Institute, an abortion rights research group, said that abortions across the United States increased by 8 percent in the three-year span. This reverses a 30 year downward trend in abortions nationwide. In Maine specifically, abortions rose 16 percent, twice the national average and eight times the Northeast average. However, it is worth noting that despite the heavy increase, Maine’s abortion rate is still the second-lowest in the Northeast, and well below the national average.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO