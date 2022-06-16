ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

The debate over New Mexico Hydrogen hub deepens

By Curtis Segarra
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38mZnD_0gCqFPvP00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is considering becoming home to a federally sponsored hydrogen hub. Proponents argue that it’s a way to move the state away from fossil fuels. However, some members of the public decry the proposals. The latest legislative hearing highlights the intensity of the debate.

State officials and residents have been talking about hydrogen for months. On Wednesday, stakeholders, the public, and some lawmakers from the state’s Legislative Finance Committee met to discuss how to move New Mexico closer to being a hydrogen future. Views from both supporters and opposition were heard.

“We are now living in a climate catastrophe with the worst health care in the world,” said Krystal Curley, the executive director of Indigenous Lifeways, an indigenous, woman-led non-profit. “We cannot afford another boom and bust industry in McKinley County.”

New laws going into effect July 1 in New Mexico

Still, many do support bringing hydrogen production to New Mexico. Earlier this year, Navajo Nation leaders met with state officials to discuss hydrogen: “We support a future for solar, wind, helium, and hydrogen development that will create thousands of new jobs and boost our Navajo economy,” Navajo Nation Speaker Seth Damon summarized in a press release .

But Wednesday, speakers made it clear that not everyone agrees. One speaker broke into tears while giving public testimony, pleading to stop the plans from moving forward.

“My people have already dealt with the realities of fossil fuels. And it’s already damaged our land. And now you guys want to create more hydrogen? Like, don’t you see that there are people living on the land, and animals, and life?” the commenter asked while holding back tears. “And you guys are doing it for money.”

Spurred on by the U.S. Department of Energy’s plan to spend $8 billion to develop several hydrogen hubs across the country, some New Mexico leaders hope to bring hydrogen to the state. During the 2022 legislative session, lawmakers considered a bill to incentivize the program — that bill died, but stakeholders are still discussing options.

On Wednesday, June 15, experts and the public discussed the potential for hydrogen in the state. State officials and the state’s colleges and national laboratories are considering how to best submit a proposal to the Department of Energy to get a share of federal funding for hydrogen. Meanwhile, public comment continues to be emotional.

“Hydrogen power is not clean nor sustainable,” Jonathan Juarez-Alonzo, the policy lead for Yucca Action, a non-profit focused on holding elected officials accountable, said on Wednesday. “Blue hydrogen might be competitive in 2050, but that’s not true today.” Juarez-Alonzo’s solution is to focus on developing solar and wind instead.

This isn’t the first time New Mexicans have spoken out against the project. Last year, more than two dozen organizations sent a letter to Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and state senators calling hydrogen hub proposals “counterproductive.”

The big-picture idea behind so-called “blue hydrogen” is to use it as a fuel for vehicles, airplanes, and even construction machinery. Under President Biden, federal officials have touted the potential benefits.

“Hydrogen energy has the power to slash emissions from multiple carbon-intensive sectors and open a world of economic opportunity to clean energy businesses and workers across the country,” U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm said in a June 6 press release . “These hydrogen hubs will make significant progress towards President Biden’s vision for a resilient grid that is powered by clean energy and built by American workers.”

But research from last year suggests that hydrogen may not be as carbon-clean as originally thought. A study by a Cornell University professor and a Stanford University professor estimated that blue hydrogen (hydrogen created from captured emissions from other processes) has a 20% larger carbon footprint than burning natural gas or coal for heat. “The use of blue hydro-gen appears difficult to justify on climate grounds,” they wrote in their research.

In New Mexico, officials are considering hydrogen as a way to reduce statewide emissions. For years, the Governor has been pushing for reduced greenhouse gas emissions. In 2019, she issued an executive order to reduce emissions by 45% by the year 2030.

State officials say hydrogen is an option to give New Mexico-based companies a way to access “carbon neutral” energy. New Mexico Economic Development Department Secretary Alicia Keyes says hydrogen could offer an economic opportunity for New Mexico.

“There is not a company that approaches us now that doesn’t talk about how they’re gonna get their power,” Keyes said in Wednesday’s meeting. “The economy for hydrogen, we estimate, could be more than $1 trillion, in the world. So, it’s really quite extraordinary.”

Oil & gas: Can New Mexico balance big money with clean air?

The Governor has already announced plans for a hydrogen manufacturing and distribution center near Albuquerque. But as statewide discussions continue, it’s clear that it will take some time before large-scale hydrogen production enters New Mexico. After all, there are strong feelings on both sides of the debate.

“The Navajo people do have a valid complaint,” State Senator George Muñoz (D-Cibola, McKinley and San Juan) said in Wednesday’s meeting. He sponsored the failed hydrogen bill during the legislative session earlier this year.

“They have a valid complaint because if you drive 30 miles down the road to Milan, you still see the uranium tailings, right? You still see some of the damage that’s done that’s never been cleaned up,” he said.

“In rural New Mexico, they’re the ones that bear the burden and bear the brunt of the environmental issues across the state. Sometimes, for the betterment of everyone else. That’s kind of hard to swallow,” Muñoz said.

But, “hydrogen is going to be produced somewhere across the US, whether it’s Utah, Texas, it’s going to be produced somewhere,” Muñoz added. “And someone’s going to benefit from the cost and the money, and so we need to take a hard look on that.”

___

Curtis Segarra is a data-focused reporter at KRQE News 13. You can send story ideas or follow Curtis on Twitter .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Power restored to 1,009 in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM has restored power to 1,009 customers Monday after reporting a power outage in northwest Albuquerque that affected 1,770. The outage is in the area of Paradise Blvd., Butterfield Tr., Coors Blvd., and Lyon Blvd. It was initially reported around 10:56 a.m. and the estimated restore time has been changed to 4 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
US News and World Report

Momentum Grows for Permanent Protections for Caja Del Rio

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The convergence of culture, history and ecology on the stunning landscape of the Caja del Rio makes the rugged volcanic plateau critical to the story of New Mexico and the Pueblo and Hispano people whose ancestors have called this area home for generations, advocates say.
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Otero County Certifies Election Results as Griffin Fined, Sentenced to Time Served

Aid-in-dying law expanded options for New Mexicans. This weekend marked one year since New Mexico adopted its medical aid in dying law allowing terminally ill patients to obtain medication to end their lives. A nonprofit advocacy group says it is aware of more than 100 people who accessed the medicine, 90% of whom were enrolled in hospice and whose deaths were attended by clinicians at the bedside. “This new law is a powerful reaffirmation of the right to self-determination that allows us to make our own healthcare decisions and have a measure of control regarding our end-of-life options,” Barak Wolff, board chairman of nonprofit End of Life Options New Mexico, said in a statement, noting, “Some seriously ill folks will want to pursue every possible treatment with the intent of living as long as possible...while others may be suffering physically and/or existentially and they may choose to hasten their death by using medical aid in dying or other available options. There is no right answer. It is for each of us to decide, if we are fortunate enough to have such choices available to us.” New Mexico was the 11th jurisdiction in the US to authorize medical aid in dying as one of the choices available to qualified individuals at the end of life.
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Mexico State
State
Utah State
KRQE News 13

$3M navigator grant to help unemployed New Mexicans

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is getting nearly $3 million to expand unemployment benefits to marginalized communities. The Department of Justice awarded New Mexico a Navigator Grant worth $2.5 million. The grant is going to be used to expand and support unemployment insurance benefits to marginalized communities in the state. New Mexico was one of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

How marriage rates have changed in New Mexico

(STACKER) – Marriage rates in the U.S. have been on the decline for several decades. Giggster looked at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention marriage rate data in New Mexico, you can read the national story here. Cultural critics and numerous sociologists have bemoaned declining marriage rates, citing concern...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Building anger in rural New Mexico erupts in election crisis

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Behind the raw public frustration and anger over election security that has played out this week in New Mexico was a hint of something deeper — a growing divide between the state’s Democratic power structure and conservative rural residents who feel their way of life is under attack.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Muñoz
Person
Alicia Keyes
The Associated Press

Screams, threats as New Mexico counties certify vote

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A standoff over the security of voting machines between a Republican-leaning county in New Mexico and Democratic state officials that threatened to erupt into a wider political crisis was defused Friday after local commissioners voted to certify their election results. The move by the Otero...
POLITICS
krwg.org

New Mexico reaches $32 million settlement over 2015 mine spill

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico and the U.S. government have reached. a $32 million settlement to address claims stemming from a 2015 mine. spill that polluted rivers in three western states. Gov. Michelle Lujan. Grisham and other state officials announced the agreement Thursday. The. spill released 3 million...
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

Juneteenth celebrations kick off in Duke City

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a huge turnout for day one of the city’s Juneteenth celebration. The event is organized by members of the community with support from the city’s Office of Black Community Engagement. The theme this year is Healing and Unification with an emphasis on celebrating black-owned businesses, artisans, vendors, and performers. It […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydrogen Fuel#Greenhouse Gas#Hydrogen Power#Hydrogen Production#Politics State#Indigenous Lifeways#Navajo Nation
KRQE News 13

Fire burns abandoned structure near UNM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue was called around 10 a.m. Monday to a fire at an abandoned structure near University and Lomas by the University of New Mexico. AFR says the building is abandoned, which makes it harder for firefighters to extinguish. Officials said after getting into the building, firefighters were able to quickly […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
US News and World Report

New Mexico Man Breathes Sigh of Relief After Lung Transplant

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Rudy Lucero believes in miracles. He sees one each time he looks in the mirror. The Albuquerque resident is recovering in a Colorado hospital after having a May 2 double lung transplant, made necessary after a COVID-19 infection scarred his lungs and made breathing nearly impossible.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico bartender named top 15 in the nation

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the best bartenders in the nation is right here in New Mexico. After being crowned one of the top 15 in the country, a Santa Fe bartender is competing this weekend to hopefully be crowned the best in the nation and move on to global competition. If it has to […]
SANTA FE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Solar Power
KRQE News 13

Corrales holding vaccine clinic for kids 6 months and older

The event will be held at Corrales Recreation Center. Pfizer vaccines will be available Monday and Moderna on Tuesday. Corrales holding vaccine clinic for kids 6 months …. Albuquerque non-profit hosts craft sale in honor …. APD catches I-25 drag racer. Explora contest lets teens learn about creating apps. Chester’s...
CORRALES, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy