Electronics

Corvus is using drones to track warehouse inventory

By Brian Heater
TechCrunch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs I noted last summer, Corvus is positioning its product as the “first unmanned warehouse inventory drones to enable fully automated inventory management,” though the company is far from alone in its solution. It did, however, just get a nice leg up in the form of a $5 million seed round,...

techcrunch.com

TechCrunch

UiPath’s new venture arm backs workflow automation startup AirSlate

As a part of the UiPath Ventures investment, AirSlate CEO Borya Shakhnovich said that AirSlate will form a “strategic technology partnership” with UiPath, which will provide resources including technical expertise. “We see an opportunity to share our experience and passion for fostering the next generation of innovative technology...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Pentaform launches AbacusBasic, the ‘world’s most affordable PC’

The computer doesn’t exactly flex big muscles, but for the target audience, it doesn’t need them. This is a typewriter or YouTube watching machine, not a gaming rig or a video editing computer. Focusing on being a functional computer with the smallest possible environmental impact, the AbacusBasic aims to make computing accessible, positioning itself to help make online learning, job hunting and accessing health information available.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Meta just revealed how VR headsets could look in the future

Meta recently previewed a futuristic-looking VR headset concept in a metaverse promotional video. There’s no confirmation that this is an actual product in development, but the new device is clearly much more advanced than a Quest headset and even slimmer than the upcoming Cambria headset. Fingertip sensors are also...
VIDEO GAMES
TechCrunch

Telegram tops 700 million users, launches premium tier

The premium tier adds a range of additional and improved features to the messaging app, which topped 500 million monthly active users in January 2021. Telegram Premium enables users to send files as large as 4GB (up from 2GB) and supports faster downloads, for instance, Telegram said. Paying customers will...
INTERNET
TechCrunch

Layoffs hit crypto and real estate tech particularly hard this week

It’s another bleak week for startups weathering dismal tech stocks and even worse cryptocurrency prices. But let’s start with some good news: your children can get vaccinated against COVID-19! Back to the bad news: We’re writing another weekly layoffs column, because once again, there’s been enough bad news...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Why did Brex really decide to ditch SMBs?

Last week was a true roller-coaster ride in the world of fintech. It felt like for every funding round that I covered, I also reported on a layoff. Real estate tech companies Redfin and Compass combined let go of over 900 workers while Notarize and Wealthsimple conducted staff cuts of their own. In the contradictory world that is the startup scene, proptech HomeLight raised a $60 million extension and acquired another startup.
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
TechCrunch

India’s CityMall cuts 191 jobs following $75 million fundraise in late March

The Gurugaon-headquartered startup, which has raised over $110 million and counts General Catalyst, Norwest Venture Partners and Jungle Ventures among its backers, said it is cutting the jobs to bring about “structural changes across functions at CityMall.”. The layoff impacts at least 30% of the three-year-old startup’s workforce, according...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Microsoft and Meta join Google in using AI to help run their data centers

Data centers are safer than they used to be. But in search of forward-looking solutions, some tech giants say that they’re exploring how AI can be applied to prevent safety issues. For example, Microsoft is developing an AI system that analyzes data from a range of sources and generates alerts for data center construction and operations teams to “prevent or mitigate the impact of safety incidents.” A complementary but related system, also under development, attempts to detect and predict impacts to data center construction schedules.
SOFTWARE
Phys.org

Electrically conductive paints and other polymer alloys now produced easily

Medical devices, cars, and many advanced technologies contain innumerable delicate components that are held together by electrically conductive polymers, such as polyaniline. For several decades, synthesis of polyaniline for industrial electronics applications has faced a major limitation: what solvent best facilitates synthesis? This abstract question is important for minimizing the cost and complexity of polyaniline production and facilitating useful properties such as shaping. The ability to use a range of cheap, low-boiling-point solvents would greatly assist versatile polymer processing modes such as inkjet printing, but had remained elusive until now.
ENGINEERING
TechCrunch

TechCrunch podcasts roundup: Aaron Levie on web3, more from WWDC and the LatAm startup scene

This week, Darrell mixes it up and talks with Kurt Knight who isn’t a TC writer but is the senior director of Platform Product Marketing at Apple who comes on to talk about WWDC and updates to Apple’s Continuity. We also talk with Lucas Matney about the former OpenSea exec whose arrest has the crypto world worried. And as always, you’ll get a rundown of the week’s top news on TechCrunch.
ECONOMY
Nature.com

Diagonal integration of multimodal single-cell data: potential pitfalls and paths forward

Diagonal integration of multimodal single-cell data emerges as a trending topic. However, empowering diagonal methods for novel biological discoveries requires bridging huge gaps. Here, we comment on potential risks and future directions of diagonal integration for multimodal single-cell data. With the advance of new single-cell technologies, single-cell computational analysis has...
SCIENCE
TechCrunch

LG Nova announces its Mission for the Future startup selectees.

Each of these 20 companies will receive $100,000 each to work with LG to create a business framework for running a pilot with LG’s accelerator. “Over the last few months, our work with the First 50 startups has helped us continue to refine our vision for the future as we look at new areas of growth for LG,” LG Electronics Senior VP for Innovation Dr. Sokwoo Rhee, who I also interviewed in January, said in an email. “We’re inspired by all of those who have participated to date with groundbreaking, thoughtful tech innovations to drive and contribute to our collaborative community and guiding principle of ‘outside-in’ innovation. With this announcement, we’re sharing the results of our ongoing work in engaging with the startup and entrepreneur community to create impactful technologies that will lead society into the future.”
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Automate Mundane Work So You Can Focus on What Matters

The past two years have accelerated the already ongoing shift to more hybrid work, and with the wider implementation of tools and software to help us work more efficiently, we’re not going back. Automation is key to this more flexible future--it makes work smarter and easier so you can tackle more of the deep work and human tasks, where and when you want.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

10 tips for running effective board meetings

I quickly realized that the makeup of a board, as well as what’s required of its members, is vastly different at an early-stage startup than what I’d experienced when I was reporting to the board of a public company. My formative experience with board meetings was as a...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Ransomware ring claims attack on Africa’s largest retail chain Shoprite

The attack, which Shoprite confirmed a week ago, compromised customer data in Eswatini, Namibia and Zambia, the company said. Shoprite said the data breach “included names and ID numbers, but no financial information or bank account numbers.”. In messages posted on RansomHouse’s Telegram channel and seen by TechCrunch, the...
RETAIL
TechCrunch

Another brutal week for crypto and crypto companies

I’ll be AFK for the next two newsletters, with the excellent Henry Pickavet subbing in for me while I’m gone. Henry is one of the best humans I know — so be nice!. story this week, unfortunately, was one of layoffs — specifically, layoffs at Coinbase. The crypto exchange announced on Tuesday that it’ll be laying off 18% of its workforce, with CEO Brian Armstrong saying the company “grew too quickly” in the last year and a half.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Unified-IO is an AI system that can complete a range of tasks, including generating images

“We are interested in building task-agnostic [AI systems], which can enable practitioners to train [machine learning] models for new tasks with little to no knowledge of the underlying machinery,” Jaisen Lu, a research scientist at AI2 who worked on Unified-IO, told TechCrunch via email. “Such unified architectures alleviate the need for task-specific parameters and system modifications, can be jointly trained to perform a large variety of tasks and can share knowledge across tasks to boost performance.”
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Klarna’s potential valuation cut to $15B appears sufficiently steep

The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on TechCrunch+ or get The Exchange newsletter every Saturday. Klarna is not alone in losing value in recent quarters. Since its June 2021 fundraise, the value of fintech companies has fallen sharply. And, the European consumer point-of-sale lender has also seen a drop in the value of its best-known public comp, American BNPL player, Affirm.
STOCKS

