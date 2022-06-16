ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 climate tech VCs share how they find, vet and support carbon-slashing startups

By Tim De Chant
TechCrunch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree investors active in the space joined me on stage at TC Sessions: Climate 2022 this week in Berkeley to share why they’re in it for the long haul, the problems they’re looking to tackle, and how they find the startups poised to make an impact. After...

techcrunch.com

TechCrunch

Layoffs hit crypto and real estate tech particularly hard this week

It’s another bleak week for startups weathering dismal tech stocks and even worse cryptocurrency prices. But let’s start with some good news: your children can get vaccinated against COVID-19! Back to the bad news: We’re writing another weekly layoffs column, because once again, there’s been enough bad news...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Indian esports fantasy startup FanClash raises $40 million

FanClash, a two-year-old Indian startup, is attempting to bring esports such as sleeper hit titles PUBG Mobile, COD and DOTA 2 to this fantasy sports world. Investors are predicting that this model and the FanClash team will deliver, and said on Friday they have poured $40 million of fresh funding into the startup.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

India’s CityMall cuts 191 jobs following $75 million fundraise in late March

The Gurugaon-headquartered startup, which has raised over $110 million and counts General Catalyst, Norwest Venture Partners and Jungle Ventures among its backers, said it is cutting the jobs to bring about “structural changes across functions at CityMall.”. The layoff impacts at least 30% of the three-year-old startup’s workforce, according...
BUSINESS
Fast Company

Eco-friendly tech isn’t enough for the environment. We need to cut energy demand, too

If we want to keep global temperature rise below 1.5 or even 2 degrees Celsius, we’ll need a monumental shift in how our energy and transport systems work. The International Energy Agency has declared that millions of solar panels, wind turbines, and electric vehicles (EVs) will need to be made and deployed around the world in the next three decades. Thankfully, these technologies are constantly improving—as well as becoming cheaper.
ENVIRONMENT
TechCrunch

Bill Gates doesn’t know how Elon Musk finds the time and other TC news

This week on the TechCrunch Podcast our host, I talk with Bill Gates (yes, that Bill Gates) about whether we can still avoid climate disaster, the importance of crypto, and Elon Musk’s time management and social media skills. That conversation is an edited version of the full chat (which you can view here if you’re a TechCrunch+ member) that went down earlier this week at the TC Sessions: Climate event in Berkeley. I also talks with TC writer Ingrid Owen about Spotify’s acquisition of the Voice AI startup Sonatic. And as always, you’ll get a rundown of the week’s top news on TechCrunch.
BERKELEY, CA
Nature.com

Integrating sustainability into climate finance by quantifying the co-benefits and market impact of carbon projects

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 137 (2022) Cite this article. High-quality development rooted in low-carbon growth, new jobs, energy security, and environmental quality will be a critical part of achieving multiple sustainable development goals (SDGs). Doing this will require the dramatic scaling up of new climate finance while maximizing co-benefits across multiple outcomes, including for local communities. We developed a comprehensive methodology to identify different levels of local co-benefits, followed by an econometric analysis to assess how the market values co-benefits through the clean development mechanism. We find that projects with a likelihood of delivering the highest co-benefits received a 30.4% higher price compared to projects with the lowest co-benefits. Project quality indicators such as the Gold Standard, in conveying higher likelihood of co-benefits, conferred a significant price premium between 6.6% and 29%. Our methodology of aligning co-benefits with SDGs and the results of co-benefits valued by the markets indicate approaches to bolstering social and political support for climate finance.
ECONOMY
Christian Garcia
TechCrunch

TechCrunch podcasts roundup: Aaron Levie on web3, more from WWDC and the LatAm startup scene

This week, Darrell mixes it up and talks with Kurt Knight who isn’t a TC writer but is the senior director of Platform Product Marketing at Apple who comes on to talk about WWDC and updates to Apple’s Continuity. We also talk with Lucas Matney about the former OpenSea exec whose arrest has the crypto world worried. And as always, you’ll get a rundown of the week’s top news on TechCrunch.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

An inside look at 2150 VC’s bet on urban tech to tackle the climate crisis

Unlike its other more common cousins, the term “gigacorn” doesn’t refer to valuation. Instead, it tells us how well a startup can help fight carbon dioxide emissions, climate change and its implications. According to venture capitalist Christian Hernandez, who coined the term, a gigacorn is a company...
UBER
TechCrunch

LG Nova announces its Mission for the Future startup selectees.

Each of these 20 companies will receive $100,000 each to work with LG to create a business framework for running a pilot with LG’s accelerator. “Over the last few months, our work with the First 50 startups has helped us continue to refine our vision for the future as we look at new areas of growth for LG,” LG Electronics Senior VP for Innovation Dr. Sokwoo Rhee, who I also interviewed in January, said in an email. “We’re inspired by all of those who have participated to date with groundbreaking, thoughtful tech innovations to drive and contribute to our collaborative community and guiding principle of ‘outside-in’ innovation. With this announcement, we’re sharing the results of our ongoing work in engaging with the startup and entrepreneur community to create impactful technologies that will lead society into the future.”
BUSINESS
The Next Web

Founders: It’s time to look beyond VCs, and approach angel investors

Global VC funding reached $143.9 billion in the first quarter of 2022 — down 19% from the previous quarter. Amidst the current recession and looming uncertainty, VCs seem to be pulling out of the market, which means that startups need to turn to alternative sources of funding — like angel investors and funds.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Marc Lore’s food delivery startup Wonder raises $350M at a $3.5B valuation

The startup partners with popular chefs to create exclusive menus and bring their recipes to mobile restaurants. Users can then order dishes from these mobile restaurants to their doorsteps. According to Wonder’s website, your order is cooked and plated “just steps away from your door, then served as soon as it’s ready.”
RECIPES
TechCrunch

Can we trust capitalism to solve climate change?

Your answer may change depending on what side of the bed you wake up on any given morning and whether you believe Amazon is currently trying to quash a grassroots workers movement. Some have a more positive perspective, at least when it comes to climate-related matters. On TechCrunch’s Found podcast,...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Why did Brex really decide to ditch SMBs?

Last week was a true roller-coaster ride in the world of fintech. It felt like for every funding round that I covered, I also reported on a layoff. Real estate tech companies Redfin and Compass combined let go of over 900 workers while Notarize and Wealthsimple conducted staff cuts of their own. In the contradictory world that is the startup scene, proptech HomeLight raised a $60 million extension and acquired another startup.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

As Brex exits the SMB space, its CEO says that doesn’t include startups … at least the funded ones

TechCrunch spoke with CEO and co-founder Henrique Dubugras to learn more about what drove the decision and to get clarity around exactly who is affected. Firstly, Dubugras emphasized that the company “remains committed to startups.” When asked about the criteria in which it determined which businesses would be impacted by its move, he said that Brex chose to no longer work with any businesses that did not have some sort of “professional” funding — either venture capital, angel money or funding from an accelerator. As a result, “tens of thousands” of businesses were told their accounts would be shut down as of August 15. Dubugras admitted the set of criteria may not have been “perfect,” but that it had to “have one.”
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Santander Appoints Grisi as New CEO to Oversee Growth, Digital Push

MADRID (Reuters) -Spain's Santander named Hector Grisi as its new chief executive officer to oversee the bank's digital transformation and growth strategy through the global economic uncertainty that is rattling the whole industry. Former investment banker Grisi, 55, who helped make the bank's U.S. business its most profitable last year,...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

This feels like a SoftBank deal from 4 years ago

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast, where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines. Equity is back in the saddle this week, with Mary Ann and Alex and Grace powering through a busy week’s news. And while much of the news in startup land is a bit lacking these days — you may have noticed a sentiment shift on Twitter! — we did find some good tidings as well.
BUSINESS

