Beulaville Parks and Rec receives10k grant from VHHF

BEULAVILLE — Since the last town board meeting, the Beulaville Public Works Department submitted a list of tasks they’ve completed, including cutting a new ditch behind the Family Dollar, running a new sewer line in Grace Park for Hardee’s, filling in holes at the ball field, and running a sewer service line on Wickline Road.

The Town has been searching for a new Public Works director and an additional employee for several months. Town Clerk, Lori Brown, stated that she posted the job in several places, and also contacted temp agencies as well.

Brown suggested going up on the pay structure of on-call employees to at least $50 a day. Currently, the policy is that an on-call employee is paid their regular hourly pay, at a minimum of 2 hours, plus $15 extra for taking an on-call shift. Mayor Hutch Jones suggested a $65 increase, and Commissioner Gene Wickline suggested increasing it to $100 just until the employee situation gets better. Currently Shane Duff, Public Works Associate, is the only person in the department and is working on call 7-days-a-week. They also discussed allowing Duff to temporarily take home the town’s work truck since he answers all of the on-call jobs. The board voted to move forward with the pay increase and to allow him to use the truck.

The board has been discussing the purchase of Parcel No. 07-2637 of the Duplin County Tax Office at $5,200 per acre the past few meetings. The approximately 42-acre property is located on Lyman Road in Beulaville. The board accepted a resolution to purchase property, but currently does not have any set plans for the land.

The board met previously to discuss the future of the town’s parks and recreation elements. The board decided to move forward with working on projects to better their program if grant money is awarded.

Since that meeting, the town received a letter from Tom Fife, Foundation Executive Director, stating that they were awarded a $10,000 grant through the Vidant Health Hospital Foundation. The funding would begin July 2022, and funds would have to be used by June of 2023. Some suggestions from the foundation were to redo the basketball courts or to purchase new equipment. They also discussed applying for a Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTS) grant to receive an additional $250,000 for their projects. The board voted 4-1 to move forward with writing the grant.

If the grant is approved, further discussions will be held to make decisions on what projects will fall under the grant.

Several Duplin County towns have been receiving proposals from companies such as Water Works and MeterSys about installing new automatic water reading systems to help lighten the load of the public works department.

The board approved the motion to accept the Water Works contract that would include water meter reading directly from town hall. It would also help find leaks earlier, and give the town the ability to connect or disconnect water from town hall. The funds needed to cover this project would be around $291,000 and would come from The American Rescue Grant fund money that the town was awarded.