Kansas City police open homicide case after man shot in vehicle last month dies

By Sophia Belshe
 4 days ago

Police in Kansas City are investigating a homicide after a man who was shot in late May died.

At 5:30 a.m. May 28, police were called to a shooting reported in the 3200 block of East 8th Street.

A man was found inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department .

He was identified as 55-year-old Dale White.

White died June 9 at the hospital and the medical examiner’s office has ruled his death a homicide, Drake said.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate the case.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a $25,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Police are investigating a shooting that happened on May 28 after the victim died in the hospital on June 9. Getty Images/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Related
KCTV 5

2 killed, 1 injured in overnight Overland Park house fire

Heat doesn't stop families from celebrating Father's Day at The Kansas City Zoo. Sunday was a Kansas City summer day as the sun beat down but that didn't stop families from taking advantage of seeing the animals and walking through the mist machines at the Kansas City Zoo for Father's Day.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas City police looking for missing 72-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Kansas City police are asking for your help in locating a missing 72-year-old man. Terry Woods was last seen Saturday in the 8200 block of North Tullis. He was wearing jean shorts and a grey polo with palm trees on it the last time someone...
KANSAS CITY, MO
abc17news.com

Officials: 2 killed in suburban Kansas City house fire

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say two people have died and a third has been injured in a house fire in suburban Kansas City, Kansas. The Overland Park Fire Department says in a news release that fire crews from Overland Park and Lenexa were called to the home around 1:30 a.m. Monday and found the home ablaze. Firefighters also learned that people were trapped inside. Firefighters immediately searched the home while working to extinguish the fire and found two people inside who had died and third person injured. The injured person was rushed to a hospital and later listed in stable condition. Officials have not released the names of those killed and injured. The cause of the fire is being investigated.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
St. Joseph Post

Police ID Missouri man found dead in Kansas parking lot

JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide have identified the victim as 35-year-old Lorenzo Johnson of Kansas City, Missouri. At 10p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to 800 block of Kindelberger Road, according to a media release. They located Johnson's body in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

2 men charged after shooting at car during ‘side show’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two men are facing criminal charges after their alleged involvement in a “side show” on the interstate. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, Noah Miller and Nicholas Benkowich, both 23, are charged in connection with firing shots at a car and engaging in car stunts earlier this month.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
