Of all the days - when we're expecting to see temps in the upper 90s - I pick today to remind you that Consumers Energy raises its rates during peak usage times. We told you last year about Consumers Energy's plan to help ease the strain on the energy grid by encouraging customers to use less electricity during peak hours. This year, however, news that the utility was once again employing the practice slipped under the radar.

