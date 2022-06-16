Sam’s Club slashes memberships to $8 – but only for a limited time. What to know

Sam’s Club is slashing the price on its annual memberships but only for a limited time, the wholesale club announced.

New members can snag an annual membership for just $8 at clubs nationwide starting Friday, June 17, according to a company news release. The deeply discounted offer is back after it was introduced ahead of the Super Bowl earlier this year, returning just in time for summer as families plan Fourth of July festivities.

The offer is “less than a fourth the everyday price” of a basic club membership, which typically costs $45 per year , according to the Sam’s Club website. “Plus” memberships, which include perks such as free shipping and pharmacy savings, are excluded from the $8 deal.

The specially priced memberships are limited to one per person and can be redeemed in-store only through June 26, according to the wholesale club.

“Just like our members, we also have a ‘more the merrier attitude’, so we’re excited to be able to bring back our $8 membership offer and let more people discover the quality, convenience, and value that Sam’s Club offers,” Ciara Anfield, chief member and marketing officer for Sam’s Club, said in a statement.

Existing club members can also enjoy discounts on seasonal items ahead of the summer

Find your nearest Sam’s Club here.