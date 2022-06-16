ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

Officials to hold public meeting going over construction project progress

By Jared Weaver
 4 days ago

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Officials will be holding a public meeting in Somerset County to review progress made so far in the US 219 Meyersdale, PA to Old Salisbury Road, MD Project.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA), in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) will be holding the public meeting. The purpose is to review the project team’s progress since the Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) document and review the proposed alternatives to carry into the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process.

The project is proposing a new 7.5-mile long, four-lane, limited access facility for US 219 from the end of the Meyersdale Bypass in Pennsylvania to the newly constructed portion of US 219 in Maryland.

The meeting will not have a formal presentation as it is an open plan display format, with information boards to review at your own pace. Representatives from from PennDOT and MDOT SHA will be available to answer questions and receive comments regarding the project.

The meeting will take place Thursday June 23 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Salisbury Volunteer Fire Department, located at 385 Ord Street.

For those that can not make it, there will be a virtual meeting is scheduled for Monday, June 27, 2022, starting at 4:30 p.m. using Zoom and will be in the same format and present the same information. It can be joined by clicking here .

