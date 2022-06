I’ve been dealing with uterine fibroids for several years. I’ve finally come to terms with having a myomectomy. I was given the option of shrinking them by 40% with uterine fibroid embolization, which cuts off the blood supply, but they are 60% enlarged. I just want them gone. I will hopefully have a life without pain and anemia!

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO