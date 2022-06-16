Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Daniel A. Ford

Two men in Rochester, New York, have been arrested following a chaotic car chase that ended right in front of the house of a resident with a Ring security camera. Video from the camera that was shared on Reddit by user Saiits shows what appears to be a Nissan SUV rounding a corner at a high rate of speed and potentially sliding into another vehicle that was slowing down for the intersection. As the SUV slides, it begins to roll, completing one and a quarter rotations, ending up on its left side.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO