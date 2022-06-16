Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Daniel A. Ford

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the investigation of a personal injury crash that happened on Friday around 3 a.m. Deputies responded to Walworth Marion Road near Boynton Road in Walworth for a vehicle into a ditch. Deputies found the vehicle, as well as occupant- identified as Brandon Philipps,...
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – One person has been indicted for allegedly starting the fire that injured one person at a motel in Horseheads early this year, according to the Chemung County Court. Kaseem Lewis was indicted by a Chemung County Grand Jury in connection to the January 26, 2022 fire. The indictment said that Lewis […]
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two vehicles were severely damaged after an accident on University Avenue and Culver Road Sunday night in Rochester. Rochester Police said an 18-year-old woman heading southbound on Culver Road allegedly ran a red light and collided with another vehicle. The operator of that second vehicle was...
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police have identified the person killed in an early morning shooting in downtown Elmira over the weekend. Elmira Police said that Ervin L. Mosley, 55, an Elmira resident, was killed in the June 18 shooting at 424 W. Clinton Street. Police responded to a report of shots fired on West Clinton […]
There were some scary moments for the owner of a golden retriever when the dog was unable to get out of a fast-moving creek just west of Johnson City. The 13-year-old canine named Dalilah often goes for a swim in Little Choconut Creek with her four-year-old "sister" white golden retriever Athena.
A teen accused of stealing a vehicle and crash it into the back of a tractor-trailer is facing criminal charges. The crash, which happened near Exit 41 of the New York State Thruway in the town of Junius along a busy stretch of State Route 414, happened on May 30.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department says a house was shot overnight Sunday on Lake View Park near Dewey Avenue in Rochester. Officers say the house was struck multiple times and that the house was occupied at the time of the shooting. The RPD says the house was occupied by four adults. None […]
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Elmira Police Department announced the vehicle auction from May has been extended to the end of June. The reason is due to certain vehicles not being picked up by the winning auction bidder. There are still a number of vehicles available to auction to the...
Penn Yan police arrested a village resident after he was found driving a stolen vehicle and gave authorities a foot chase. Police say they arrested Clayton Brown just after 2:00p on Friday after Steuben County Sheriff’s Deputies saw him operating the stolen vehicle in the Village of Bath. When Penn Yan Police went to Bath to take custody of Brown, he briefly fled on foot. He was quickly apprehended and taken to Yates County Jail to await arraignment.
Two men in Rochester, New York, have been arrested following a chaotic car chase that ended right in front of the house of a resident with a Ring security camera. Video from the camera that was shared on Reddit by user Saiits shows what appears to be a Nissan SUV rounding a corner at a high rate of speed and potentially sliding into another vehicle that was slowing down for the intersection. As the SUV slides, it begins to roll, completing one and a quarter rotations, ending up on its left side.
A second Wellsville man was implicated in a Friendship vehicle theft on Friday. New York State Police previously charged 30-year-old Jerimiah D. Edwards on Thursday and also charged 43-year-old Austin Hunt with felony grand larceny, felony criminal possession of stolen property and auto stripping on Friday. The charges stem from...
CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WENY) - Four suspects were reported in a theft outside of Cayuga Heights. On Friday at approximately 12:30 PM, the suspects were located during a traffic stop along the 400 block of Cayuga Heights Road. Two of the four suspects ran south toward Ithaca. A 3rd suspect has been taken into custody.
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — One man is dead and another is in custody after shots rang out in Elmira Saturday morning. According to Police, Taiwan L. Dennard, 42, was arrested following an incident around 3 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at 424 W. Clinton St. in Elmira. Calls came to police saying that gunshots were being […]
Two Olean men were arrested on drug charges after a Salamanca traffic stop on Thursday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office charged 41-year-old David J. Nickola and 48-year-old Fred C. Galbreath II with fourth and seventh degree possession of a controlled substance. Nickola was also charged with aggravated...
An Olean man was arrested after a car chase on Friday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office charged 19-year-old Dillan M. Leavitt with multiple traffic violations after an attempted vehicle stop in Hinsdale that led into a pursuit that ended in Olean. Leavitt was issued an appearance ticket...
New York State Police are investigating an early morning tractor trailer rollover crash on Interstate 81 June 17 that is blamed for another crash immediately thereafter. Authorities were called to I81 North at mile marker 24 in Whitney Point shortly before 4 this morning with a rig on its side with some of material reportedly strewn across the highway. Another vehicle hit the debris and also crashed.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers with the Rochester Police Department received reports of a stabbing Friday evening on Suntru Street in Rochester. Officers found 35-year-old Maribel Rivera-Diaz stabbed to death in her vehicle. Responding officers and investigators received information her estranged husband, 48-year-old Juan Rivera, may have been responsible for her murder. The RPD said […]
CATON, N.Y. (WETM) — A Horseheads man was airlifted on Thursday after striking a deer while riding a motorcycle. According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Crash Reconstructionists investigated a one-vehicle crash on state Route 225 in the Town of Caton on Thursday morning. It’s alleged that a motorcycle was being operated on that road […]
