ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

May housing report: Austin sets record for median home price, uptick in inventory

By Grace Reader
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q3G9B_0gCqCSgD00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The May housing report produced by the Austin Board of Realtors shows home prices in Central Texas have continued to rise, but inventory is also starting to go up.

“The Austin region saw dangerously low levels of inventory, as low as 0.4 months of inventory in January 2021, so this slight increase in inventory and active listings point to the market beginning to normalize,” Dr. Adam Perdue, a research economist at the Real Estate Center at Texas A&M University, said. “While year over year price increases will continue to remain high, we project them to fall slightly lower than the long-term trend we’ve monitored over the past two years.”

More people are relocating to these Texas cities than Austin, moving company says

Perdue also said the data does not point to a market collapse but instead reflects a “supply issue” due to the number of people moving to the Austin-area .

“Historically Austin has not built enough housing to keep up with the demand of the market,” said Cord Shiflet, this year’s ABoR president. The group will host a housing summit to address just that next month, they said in a release.

The report shows that in Central Texas in May, the median price of a home rose nearly 20% year over year, tying April’s record of $550,000. Homes spent an average of 15 days on the market.

Meanwhile, active listings went up nearly 150% from this time last year, pushing inventory to 1.2 months of inventory compared to the 0.7 months from last May. That’s good news for buyers who have struggled to find a home in the tight market these past few years, the ABoR president said.

City of Austin May housing data

The number of homes sold in May went down by 10%, according to ABOR, but the median home price went up nearly 20%, setting an all-time record at $667,000 in the city of Austin.

Moving out of Austin: Rising prices driving some families away

Inventory for the month of May is at 1.0 months of inventory; a healthy market is considered 6.0 months of inventory.

Travis County May housing data

Home sales went down in the county, but like Austin, the median home price rose. The median price went up more than 21% year over year to $659,000. The county is at 1.2 months of inventory.

Williamson County May housing data

The median home price in Williamson County went up 18.5% to $509,000. There were 1,692 new listings last month in Williamson County, an 11% increase year over year.

There is 1.1 months of inventory in Williamson County.

More companies are relocating to Austin than anywhere else in Texas. Yes, they’re coming from California

Hays County

Hays County saw an increase in home sales in May at around 5%. The median home price jumped up to $470,000 and inventory rose to 1.7 months.

You can find the full May market data report here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
KXAN

Celebrate Juneteenth With Texas Farmers’ Markets This Weekend

In celebration of Juneteenth this weekend, Texas Farmers’ Market (TFM) is hosting a fun day of activities at both of their markets with chef demos, live music, and raffles. Customers can catch up on their regular. shopping and pick up items for their Father’s Day celebrations at the same...
AUSTIN, TX
smcorridornews.com

Welcome to Texas! No pandemic pause for companies moving to and expanding in the Lone Star State

During a pandemic that brought the global economy to a crawl, Texas not only held on to but burnished its reputation as a top spot for business relocations and expansions. State leaders, experts, and executives cite factors that long have made Texas an attractive choice: its business-friendly tax and regulatory environment, location, workforce, quality of life, and relatively low cost of living.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Housing Market#Home Sales#The Real Estate Center#Texas A M University
The Daily South

Georgetown, Texas, Is the Fastest Growing City In the Country

All roads led to Georgetown, Texas, in 2021. According to the latest U.S. Census Bureau study, more people moved there than any other city in the entire country last year. From July 2020 to July 2021, Georgetown's population increased by 10.5%—a rate of growth which would reportedly double the city's population in less than seven years. Its 2021 population was estimated at 75,420.
GEORGETOWN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KXAN

Natural gas line breaks in north Austin

AFD tweeted at 3:19 p.m. that a natural gas line broke near the intersection of Burnet Road and Braker Lane. That's near Q2 Stadium and just south of The Domain shopping center.
AUSTIN, TX
golfcourseindustry.com

Texas resort begins construction of four new holes

Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa, located on 405 acres of Texas landscape lining the Colorado River outside of Austin and near the city of Bastrop, announced a redesign to its Wolfdancer Golf Club championship course. The renovation, expected to be completed in fall 2022, will transform the layout of the course with four new holes that flow across rolling tree-lined terrain and undulating hills.
BASTROP, TX
fox7austin.com

Farmshare Austin hosts 'Tomato You-Pick'

Farmshare Austin is a 10-acre organic farm where you can pick tomatoes with help from Farmshare farmers and students! Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow tells us more.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Missing central Texas infant found

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KXAN) — According to an Amber Alert from the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 2-month-old girl last seen early Sunday morning in Harker Heights was found early Monday morning. The Department of Public Safety ended an Amber Alert for Winter Jones at 3:16 a.m. DPS did not give any information about […]
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
KXAN

KXAN

39K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy