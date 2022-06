LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Friends of the Bald Eagle Valley Trail hosted two very special dedications along the walking/bicycling trail on Saturday. A recently-planted native wildflower garden was dedicated in loving memory of long-time Lock Haven residents Bill and Carrie Eisemann by their daughter and son-in-law, Tina and Ron McGinniss and their family, and the first bench purchased for along the trail was dedicated in loving memory of Roman Caprio by his parents, Cindy and Jack, and his brothers, Vito, Vincent and Gabriel Caprio.

