Takoma Park, MD

Six Vehicles Damaged, Airbags Stolen in Takoma Park

By Suzanne Pollak
mymcmedia.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix cars had their windows smashed and their airbags stolen while in...

www.mymcmedia.org

mymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, June 20, In Montgomery County

Today is Monday, June 20, and here are five things to know happening in Montgomery County today. 1. County Offices Closed: Most county offices and facilities are closed today to observe Juneteenth. Here’s the schedule:. 2. Southbound I-270 Lanes Closed: Emergency pipe repairs continue today following last week’s sinkhole....
mymcmedia.org

Community Gathers for Juneteenth Celebration in Germantown

Residents joined Montgomery County’s 25th Juneteenth celebration Saturday at the BlackRock Center for the Arts in Germantown. This is the first year Juneteenth is both a national and county paid holiday. “Acknowledgement is so critically important, so it does acknowledge that this is an important day for our community,”...
GERMANTOWN, MD
mymcmedia.org

Silver Spring Library Renamed for Brigadier General McGee

One day after Brigadier General Charles McGee was laid to rest with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery, the Silver Spring Library officially was renamed in his memory. The first question he asked anyone he talked to was, ‘Have you read any good books lately?’ recalled his daughter Charlene...
SILVER SPRING, MD

