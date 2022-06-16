Six Vehicles Damaged, Airbags Stolen in Takoma Park

Today is Monday, June 20, and here are five things to know happening in Montgomery County today. 1. County Offices Closed: Most county offices and facilities are closed today to observe Juneteenth. Here’s the schedule:. 2. Southbound I-270 Lanes Closed: Emergency pipe repairs continue today following last week’s sinkhole....
Residents joined Montgomery County’s 25th Juneteenth celebration Saturday at the BlackRock Center for the Arts in Germantown. This is the first year Juneteenth is both a national and county paid holiday. “Acknowledgement is so critically important, so it does acknowledge that this is an important day for our community,”...
One day after Brigadier General Charles McGee was laid to rest with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery, the Silver Spring Library officially was renamed in his memory. The first question he asked anyone he talked to was, ‘Have you read any good books lately?’ recalled his daughter Charlene...
The 13th Silver Spring Blues Festival featured great sounds, plenty of dancing and a lot of good blues all day Saturday in Downtown Silver Spring. “Lotta good music being made in Silver Spring,” declared a member of the Matt Kelley Band. Some of the other featured performers were Daryl...
