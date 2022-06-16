Driver Taken To Trauma Center As Car Plunges Down Embankment Into Hunterdon County Pond: PHOTOS

A driver was rescued and rushed to a nearby trauma center after a vehicle plunged down a steep embankment and landed in a pond in Hunterdon County, authorities said. Photo Credit: Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad via Facebook

A driver was rescued and rushed to a nearby trauma center after a vehicle plunged down a steep embankment and landed in a pond in Hunterdon County, authorities said.

The Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad responded to the crash near Route 202 and Colony Road in Raritan Township just after 8:35 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, the department said.

Initial investigation showed that the vehicle was heading northbound on Route 202 when it crossed the grass median north of Voorhees Corner Road, continued north in the southbound lanes, and hit several mailboxes and a fire hydrant, crews said.

The vehicle then crossed Colony Road before hitting the curb and plunging down the embankment near Flemington Granite.

The car had ultimately veered about 150 feet off the road before plunging down the steep embankment, where it landed in a small pond.

The driver was found lying on a slope next to the car.

Crews worked to climb down the embankment, cross over a creek, and place the victim on a backboard and basket stretcher.

Meanwhile, other crew members had to clear a path through the brush up to the roadway using cordless reciprocating saws.

The victim was brought to safety and rushed to the trauma unit at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

The scene was cleared within about an hour.

The crash remains under investigation by the Raritan Township Police Department.

