ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

The majority of Republicans under 50 want Biden to cancel student debt for all borrowers, a new report finds — and so do most Americans

By Ayelet Sheffey
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ryZwm_0gCqBnIn00
The only group in opposition to broad student-loan relief was Republican likely voters over 50, per the polling.

Andy Sacks/Getty Images

  • A new poll found the majority of Republican likely voters under 50 support broad student-loan relief.
  • 60% of likely voters overall also support Biden canceling some or all student debt for every borrower.
  • Biden is reportedly considering $10,000 in relief for borrowers making under $150,000 a year.

Public support for President Joe Biden's broad student-loan forgiveness plans doesn't appear to discriminate among party lines.

On Thursday, the Student Borrower Protection Center — a student-loan borrower advocacy group — in partnership with left-leaning polling group Data for Progress released a new tracking poll, along with an analysis of data from the past 4 months, examining where support currently stands for student-loan relief. The materials, provided exclusively to Insider, found that the majority of Republican likely voters under age 50 support Biden eliminating some or all student debt, with 60% of Republicans aged 30-39 supporting the policy, along with 52% of Republicans aged 40-49.

Additionally, the poll — conducted from June 10 to 13 through a survey of 1,268 likely voters — highlighted the sentiment of all likely voters when it comes to student-loan forgiveness: 60% of them support canceling some or all student debt for every borrower, including 62% without a college degree, 55% who never took on student debt to begin with, and 54% who already paid off their student loans.

"Strong support for canceling student debt cuts across our increasingly polarized electorate, clearing a path for President Biden to bridge the partisan divide and strengthen his standing with voters beyond his political base," Student Borrower Protection Center Executive Director Mike Pierce said in a statement.

The only group in opposition to broad student-loan relief was Republican likely voters over 50, per the polling. Among that group, 35% ages 50-59 supported forgiveness, 31% of ages 60-69, and 29% for 70-plus.

Biden is reportedly considering $10,000 in debt cancellation for borrowers making under $150,000 a year, and the final decision is likely to be announced in July or August, closer to when the student-loan payment pause is set to expire after August 31. In April, the president said a decision on relief would be made "in the next couple of weeks," and with that timeline pushed back, many borrowers are Democratic lawmakers are hoping the relief will be expansive.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, for example, has advocated for $50,000 in student-loan forgiveness for all federal borrowers, and she recently told the Philadelphia Inquirer that the amount isn't "a random number."

"It was a number to get the most relief to the most people," Warren said. Insider previously reported on data from Warren's office that found that while Biden's proposed $10,000 in relief would zero out balances for 13 million borrowers, $50,000 in relief would do the same for 30 million borrowers.

In line with the respondents in the poll who supported relief for all borrowers, some Democrats have also expressed concerns with subjecting the relief to income thresholds. Insider previously reported that experts say the income caps would be a significant administrative burden. Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar wrote a letter to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on Wednesday requesting information on those caps "should the administration not follow the strong advice of experts and academics against including an income cap."

Amid Democratic pressure, Republican lawmakers have continued to slam the idea of student-loan forgiveness. Top Republican on the House education committee Virginia Foxx recently wrote to Cardona that she is "gravely concerned the Department will further harm borrowers and taxpayers if it acts on student loan forgiveness, in part because of its inability to follow through on its grandiose proposals."

The White House has yet to comment or confirm any student-loan relief plans, but Cardona told reporters a few weeks ago he is "ready to roll" with whatever Biden implements.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 196

Chrissy Daniels
4d ago

Do people under 50 understand it will cost Everybody in taxes. The money just doesn’t disappear. Pay your owe loans. I’ve already paid for 4 student loans in my family. I’m done !

Reply(18)
117
jody
4d ago

So as a retiree, I must shell out my savings for a young persons college education loan? Money I spent a life time saving? It doesn’t seem fair.

Reply(15)
87
4America
4d ago

Why would this writer claim that anyone “without” a student loan would want to pay for someone else to go to college? Ridiculous and unbelievable claim.

Reply(2)
79
Related
Salon

Largest-ever Medicare premium hikes: Biden just handed a huge “gift to McConnell” ahead of midterms

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. The Biden administration quietly announced last week that it will leave in place one of the largest-ever Medicare premium hikes for the remainder of 2022, despite federal health officials' decision to restrict coverage of the expensive and potentially ineffective Alzheimer's drug that drove the increase.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Washington Examiner

Who is running the Biden administration?

President Joe Biden continues to make accidental gaffes. Apparently, some are on purpose. Still, his administration continues to play janitor on an international stage. Is it Biden, whose word as the president is supposedly absolute and final? Or is it the administration handlers/Easter Bunny who contradict the president's statements at every turn?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Why Black Americans are leaving Biden in droves

It should come as no surprise that Black Americans are ditching the Biden administration in droves. The recent exodus of 21 Black staffers, which has been dubbed "Blaxit," should be a warning sign to Democrats that instead of playing the race card, they should tackle the issues that actually matter to Black Americans – starting with inflation and crime.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Republicans#Americans#Student Loans#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Data For Progress
Fox News

White House says President Biden is not considering 'doing anything' to get rid of the Second Amendment

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Biden isn't doing anything "to get rid of the Second Amendment" during a press briefing on Thursday. Jean-Pierre's comments come amid increasing calls for stricter gun laws after alleged gunman Salvador Ramos killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
BET

More Than 20 Black Staffers Leave the Biden White House, Causing Concerns of a ‘Blaxit’

Upon assuming his tenure as president, Joe Biden promised that his staff would reflect the diversity of the nation and he did open the doors for people of all backgrounds to come in, but those doors for some have swung both ways. According to a new report, what some are claiming is normal and expected staff turnover as 20 Black staffers leave their White House jobs, others have dubbed the departure “Blaxit.”
POLITICS
Business Insider

Business Insider

531K+
Followers
34K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy