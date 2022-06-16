ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Round 2 Of Storms Loom Across Philadelphia Region Thursday Evening

By Llarisa Abreu
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Heavy rain and gusty thunderstorms created a tough morning commute in the Philadelphia region Thursday. As rain continues to taper off, humidity and clouds stick around through the majority of the day.

The afternoon should feature muggy conditions, although temperatures will remain seasonable due to the thick cloud deck. During the evening hours, a disturbance nears the area and will prompt an isolated risk for strong-to-severe storms to fire up.

The top concerns will be damaging wind gusts and hail, although an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

The storms will begin far north and west at around 7 p.m., reaching the I-95 corridor closer to 8 p.m.

Even if storms do not reach severe limits, people should plan for another round of heavy rainfall.

