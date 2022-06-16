ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercier, Red Wave have Marquette singing the blues

Eagle Herald
Eagle Herald
MARQUETTE—Adrian Mercier’s milestone night propelled the Menominee Legion baseball team to a 6-0 triumph over the Marquette Blues on Tuesday.

Mercier tossed a seven-inning shutout, allowing a mere two base hits while issuing a single walk. He also racked up nine strikeouts, including the 1,000 batter of his career, dating back to his Little League days.

“I was just ready, mentally and physically. I’m pretty proud of myself,” he said.

Mercier also helped the Red Wave (2-0) with his bat, clocking an RBI-double in the top of the fifth inning to score Kaeden Calcari and break a scoreless tie.

Menominee pushed its lead to 2-0 in the sixth after Jesse Sampson led off the inning with a single before coming around to score thanks to an RBI from Wyatt Riley.

The Red Wave broke the game open with a big seventh inning after a leadoff walk by Kaden Starsynski and a double by Mercier brought Zach Starzynski to the plate, who choked up and hit a sacrifice fly to score Kaden and make it a 3-0 game.

Back-to-back walks by Sampson and Jimmy Coldren loaded the bases for the Red Wave, with two runs coming around to score after a single by Kennison Boivin. Coldren scored on a single by Riley to push Menominee’s advantage up to six.

Mercier, who threw 85 pitches against the Blues, was ace for the pitching staff of North Central this spring, and when the Bark River Bucks decided not to field a Legion team this season, their loss was the Red Wave’s gain.

“He was very impressive tonight,” Menominee skipper John Lauzer said. “I mean, he’s only 16 years old, and this was his first time throwing for me at the varsity level. I was hoping to get at least 45 pitches out of him, but the longer he pitched, and the longer the game went, the better he got.”

Marquette’s lone hits came in the fourth, when Dallas Cobe and Brock Taylor tallied consecutive one-out base knocks, but Mercier regrouped to get the final two outs and escape the inning with no damage.

Parker Maki, a Superior High School alum that pitched for Bay College this season, went four and one-third innings, giving up two hits and one run.

The Red Wave were in Escanaba Thursday for the opening round of the annual Father’s Day Tournament, with results unavailable at press time. The action continues today, with first-pitch times unavailable at press time.

