Batavia, OH

East falls to West in SWOFCA all-star game

By Garth Shanklin
 3 days ago
Batavia’s Kyler Myers lines up for a pass in the first quarter. Photo by Garth Shanklin.

Defense and an explosive rushing attack propelled the West to a 35-14 win over the East in the 2022 SWOFCA All-Star Game at Princeton High School on Friday, June 10.

The West scored three touchdowns on the ground, a two-yard run in the first quarter and a 12-yard run in the second.

The East answered the second score quickly with Loveland’s Luca Aquilino connecting with Lucas Swierk on a 44-yard score to trim the lead to seven.

Aquilino would then find Lebanon’s Zane Dunning for a 74-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 14 in the second quarter.

The West then found success through the air. LaSalle’s Cam Cope hit Hughes’ Keshawn Barber for a 75-yard touchdown to give the West a 21-14 lead at halftime.

Relentless pressure got to the East in the second half and the team couldn’t find the end zone. One drive managed to enter the red zone but an overthrown pass was intercepted.

Barber would add another touchdown through the air, a 52-yard pass from Cope. Shroder’s Jacob Harrison had a 73-yard touchdown score in the third quarter.

Locals were all over the field. Marcus Johnson (West Clermont), Tyler Sininger (New Richmond), Bo Snider (New Richmond) and Trent Bocks (Williamsburg) saw time on offense for the East.

Blake Stiles (Bethel-Tate), Ashton Wolfe (Bethel-Tate), Josh Manz (Batavia), Jacob Groeber (CNE) and Nick Klenk (Milford) saw the field on the East’s defense.

Goshen’s Logan Lovins was a late add to the game, so late he ended up on the victorious West roster. Lovins took to the field as a defensive lineman for the West at times throughout the contest.

The East team was coached by Western Brown head coach Nick Osborne, who told the players to just enjoy one more ride at the varsity level.

“It was fun,” Osborne said. “I told the kids, it’s an all-star game. Go out there and have fun. The game doesn’t matter, you’re just out here to represent your school one last time. Just go have fun with it.’ That’s what they did.”

They did so against a West team that started five offensive linemen over 300 pounds each.

“They definitely had the size advantage,” Osborne said. “Those guys were huge and we had some smaller guys up front, they were able to pound the rock a little bit.”

Nonetheless, Manz had himself a day working against larger competition. He recorded two sacks and a pair of tackles for loss. Wolfe recorded the East’s lone turnover with a late interception.

“Our defensive coordinator, Cody Wilson, said ‘Manz looked really, really good,’” Osborne said. Another SBC kid representing out here, he had a really good game.”

Osborne was able to coach a trio of Western Brown football players in one more game. Dylan Novak, Logan Campbell and Cam Weil all saw action for the East’s offense in the contest.

“It was awesome,” Osborne said. “It would have been cool if we had one, but one last time with them getting the taste of the Granville game out of our mouth…to come out here and watch them play again was fun. I can’t wait to watch them succeed in college.”

