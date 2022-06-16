ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

New Memphis Zoo CEO named

By Jasmine McCraven
 4 days ago

Jim Dean is resigning from his position as president and CEO of the Memphis Zoo.

The Memphis Zoo announced the news on Thursday, June 16 in a press release.

Dean was appointed as the organization’s new president under a three-year contract back in 2019 .

He said he felt proud to have worked with the Memphis Zoo.

Memphis Zoo President and CEO Jim Dean is resigning from his position. The zoo made the announcement on  Thursday, June 16 in a press release. (Ziggy Mack/ Special to The Daily Memphian file)

“It was an honor and a privilege to be able to come back home to Memphis and be a part of this amazing team and help in the great work that they do every day,” Dean said, in the release.

During his tenure, Dean led many initiatives with the City of Memphis. While serving on the board of directors for the Overton Park Conservancy, Dean also had a hand in the Zoo’s revised parking plan.

The Memphis Zoo said that Dean will continue to assist in finalizing its new agreement between the City of Memphis and Overton Park.

Matt Thompson, who previously served as the zoo’s executive vice president and deputy director, will take Dean’s place as the new president and CEO.

Thompson, having spent 26 years with the organization, said Dean’s efforts had a tremendous effect on the Zoo.

“Jim had a keen attention to guest experience and appearance of the zoo that significantly impacts guest’s view of the zoo as soon as they walk through the front gates,” Thompson said. “He also impacted the internal experience for the employees in many ways, most importantly though, he increased communication between departments across the entire zoo.”

The Memphis Zoo said Thompson will bring a passion for the animals as he embodies its mission of “creating adventures and saving wildlife.”

