Britt Pavelonis doesn't know how this story is going to end, but if the finale is anything like the beginning and the middle, the Harrisburg native is in for a wild ride. Chapter 1 for Pavelonis, 53, who now resides in Carbondale recently made the trek north to Barrington with golf clubs in tow and beat out 84 other competitors by firing a scorching 69 to earn a qualifying spot for the US Senior Open, which will be played this week at Saucon Valley Country Club in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

HARRISBURG, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO