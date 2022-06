The City of Canyon is preparing for a possible bond election next May to build a new police station and perform renovations to Canyon City Hall. According to an agenda for next week’s regular Canyon City Commission meeting, the commission will consider authorizing Canyon City Manager Joe Price to sign a letter of agreement with Sims + Architects to develop plans and estimate costs for construction of a new police station and renovation of Canyon City Hall.

CANYON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO